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Galaxy S26 Ultra is all but confirmed to feature the chip you’d expect across all regions

The saga of Samsung’s chip choices continues with another Galaxy S26 Ultra leak.

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A render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra
If there’s one topic that keeps dividing the numerous leaks about the Galaxy S26, it's related to the chipset. After various conflicting reports, Samsung teased the Exynos 2600, which may have been a red herring, as a new leak all but confirms that at least one of the models will feature Qualcomm’s chip.

Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a Snapdragon chipset across the world


Despite the recent rumors against it, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset across all regions. The device has been spotted in FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification documents shared by The Tech Outlook.

The leaked FCC certification documents. | Image credit – The Tech Outlook

According to the documents, devices with various model numbers pointing at the upcoming Ultra model will feature the current flagship Snapdragon processor. The data suggests that this will be true for both the international and the US versions of the new smartphone. However, there’s no information about the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

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A few more details



The FCC documents mention that the processor will support the Smart Transmit Plus technology. That’s an uplink boost technology available only with Qualcomm’s X85 modem, which itself is found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The handset has also received certification for communication technologies such as triple-band WiFi 7, 5G, NFC, and UWB.

There have been numerous speculations about the chip Samsung would choose for the Galaxy S26. Some reports suggest that Samsung may opt for Exynos chips in certain countries or only in specific models. The latest leak claimed that all models sold in South Korea may feature an Exynos processor.

Do you care what chip your Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature?
Yes, it’s a crucial spec
49.47%
As long as it performs well, it doesn’t
25.26%
I prefer a Snapdragon, but don’t mind an Exynos
18.95%
No, they’re all good now
6.32%
95 Votes

Either way, Samsung is expected to announce the devices in January and start their sales a few weeks later. Once that happens, we’ll know all the details for sure.

Does it really matter?


Considering the recent rumors about the Exynos 2600 performance, I don’t think there will be such a big difference between Samsung’s in-house chips and the Snapdragon. I also doubt that the different chip would be such a big deal as long as the performance is similar.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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