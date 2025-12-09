Galaxy S26 Ultra is all but confirmed to feature the chip you’d expect across all regions
The saga of Samsung’s chip choices continues with another Galaxy S26 Ultra leak.
7comments
If there’s one topic that keeps dividing the numerous leaks about the Galaxy S26, it's related to the chipset. After various conflicting reports, Samsung teased the Exynos 2600, which may have been a red herring, as a new leak all but confirms that at least one of the models will feature Qualcomm’s chip.
Despite the recent rumors against it, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset across all regions. The device has been spotted in FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification documents shared by The Tech Outlook.
According to the documents, devices with various model numbers pointing at the upcoming Ultra model will feature the current flagship Snapdragon processor. The data suggests that this will be true for both the international and the US versions of the new smartphone. However, there’s no information about the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup.
The FCC documents mention that the processor will support the Smart Transmit Plus technology. That’s an uplink boost technology available only with Qualcomm’s X85 modem, which itself is found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The handset has also received certification for communication technologies such as triple-band WiFi 7, 5G, NFC, and UWB.
Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a Snapdragon chipset across the world
Despite the recent rumors against it, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset across all regions. The device has been spotted in FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification documents shared by The Tech Outlook.
The leaked FCC certification documents. | Image credit – The Tech Outlook
According to the documents, devices with various model numbers pointing at the upcoming Ultra model will feature the current flagship Snapdragon processor. The data suggests that this will be true for both the international and the US versions of the new smartphone. However, there’s no information about the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup.
Recommended For You
A few more details
The FCC documents mention that the processor will support the Smart Transmit Plus technology. That’s an uplink boost technology available only with Qualcomm’s X85 modem, which itself is found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The handset has also received certification for communication technologies such as triple-band WiFi 7, 5G, NFC, and UWB.
There have been numerous speculations about the chip Samsung would choose for the Galaxy S26. Some reports suggest that Samsung may opt for Exynos chips in certain countries or only in specific models. The latest leak claimed that all models sold in South Korea may feature an Exynos processor.
Do you care what chip your Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature?
Yes, it’s a crucial spec
49.47%
As long as it performs well, it doesn’t
25.26%
I prefer a Snapdragon, but don’t mind an Exynos
18.95%
No, they’re all good now
6.32%
Either way, Samsung is expected to announce the devices in January and start their sales a few weeks later. Once that happens, we’ll know all the details for sure.
Considering the recent rumors about the Exynos 2600 performance, I don’t think there will be such a big difference between Samsung’s in-house chips and the Snapdragon. I also doubt that the different chip would be such a big deal as long as the performance is similar.
Does it really matter?
Considering the recent rumors about the Exynos 2600 performance, I don’t think there will be such a big difference between Samsung’s in-house chips and the Snapdragon. I also doubt that the different chip would be such a big deal as long as the performance is similar.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: