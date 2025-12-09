Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is a nostalgic throwback that you need to be lucky to get
Inspired by 90s tech, the Phone 3a Community Edition was made with the help of Nothing’s fans.
1comment
Nothing launched its latest Community Edition project in March, asking its fans to contribute with ideas for changes to the Phone 3a. Now, the company is finally releasing the device, though you may need to act quickly if you want to get your hands on it, as the supply is very limited.
Nothing has officially launched the Phone 3a Community Edition, which it developed in collaboration with some of the most dedicated fans of the brand. The fan-made version of the phone features a design inspired by the 90s and early 2000s, with a teal, transparent panel on the back and pink and yellow highlights.
The company also worked with its fans to create a custom lock screen clock that transforms when the device wakes up, and a set of new wallpapers that connect with the design of the back. The phone comes with a set of dice with their numbers in the company’s Ndot 55 font.
The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is a throwback to the 90s and early 2000s
Nothing has officially launched the Phone 3a Community Edition, which it developed in collaboration with some of the most dedicated fans of the brand. The fan-made version of the phone features a design inspired by the 90s and early 2000s, with a teal, transparent panel on the back and pink and yellow highlights.
The company also worked with its fans to create a custom lock screen clock that transforms when the device wakes up, and a set of new wallpapers that connect with the design of the back. The phone comes with a set of dice with their numbers in the company’s Ndot 55 font.
The Community Edition project asked for contributions in hardware design, software design, accessory development, and marketing campaigns. The winners in the respective categories were Emre Kayaganci, Team Reveland, Jad Zock, and Sushurta Sarkar.
Recommended For You
Also, a very limited edition
That version of the Phone 3a will be limited to only 1,000 units, and you need to register for access to the limited sales window on December 12. A limited number of devices will be available at the company’s Soho store in London on December 13 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Inside, the phone is unchanged, so you’ll get the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3- powered, 6.77-inch device as the original. The Community Edition features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs £379 in the UK, which is about $504 when directly converted.
I love how Nothing engages with its fans, and making a community-driven version of its phones is a great idea. What makes me even happier is the fact that the company is making things better. The Phone 2a Community Edition was cute, but this one feels truly special.
Would you like more brands to make Community Edition versions of their phones?
Yes, the result is great
66.67%
Maybe, if the community has good ideas
19.05%
Only if they also change the specs
9.52%
No, it’s unnecessary
4.76%
Inside, the phone is unchanged, so you’ll get the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3- powered, 6.77-inch device as the original. The Community Edition features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs £379 in the UK, which is about $504 when directly converted.
That’s something
I love how Nothing engages with its fans, and making a community-driven version of its phones is a great idea. What makes me even happier is the fact that the company is making things better. The Phone 2a Community Edition was cute, but this one feels truly special.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: