Telecom company may have revealed iPhone 17 series spec sheet, as well as iPhone 17 and iOS 26 release dates

We now seem to know everything about the iPhone 17 family.

By
3comments
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro renders. | Image Credit - Majin Bu

Some documents that allegedly come from South Korean carrier KT Corporation have surfaced online, revealing all the specs of the Apple iPhone 17 series as well as important release dates.



The specs document mostly lists the features that have already been leaked. Here are the core specs:

iPhone 17:

  • 6.3-inch screen
  • 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide rear cameras
  • 24MP front-facing camera
  • 3,600mAh battery
  • A19 chipset
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage

iPhone 17 Air:

  • 6.6-inch screen
  • 48MP rear camera
  • 24MP front-facing camera
  • 2,800mAh high-density battery
  • A19 chipset
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 128GB, 256GB,m512GB storage

iPhone 17 Pro:

  • 6.3-inch screen
  • Triple 48MP rear camera system
  • 24MP front-facing camera
  • 3,700mAh battery
  • A19 Pro chipset
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max:

  • 6.9-inch display
  • Triple 48MP rear camera system
  • 24MP front-facing camera
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • A19 Pro chipset
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage



The leak appears to confirm that the iPhone 17 Air will come with a battery pack, signalling once again that the thin device's battery will not be able to reach the end of the day for many users.

The Pro models will offer up to 8x optical zoom, and also support 8K video shooting, up from the current 4k. They will also feature a vapor chamber cooling system.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will cost the same as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, respectively, per the document. It seems to suggest that iPhone 17 Pro's 128GB version will stick around, which is at odds with other recent rumors.

The iPhone 17 Air will start at 1.4 million won (~$1,008.79), slightly up from the iPhone 16 Plus's starting price of 1.35 million won (~$972.76).

The base iPhone 17 Pro Max will retail for 1.94 million won (~$1,397.89), an increase from its predecessor (1.9 million won or ~$1,369.07).

Which iPhone 17 features are you most excited about?

Vote View Result



One of the documents claims that after their unveiling on September 9, the new phone will go on preorder on September 12, and they will be released on September 19. The public version of iOS 26 will be released on September 16.

Some industry veterans have warned that carriers aren't aware of the complete specs ahead of an iPhone launch, which puts the authenticity of the document into question. There are also some discrepancies within the different documents posted. For instance, in the first list, the iPhone 17 Air is said to have a 2,800mAh battery, while in a comparison chart, it's listed as 2,900mAh.

It's possible that these documents are nothing more than a collection of rumors for internal reference. Either way, with curiosity increasing around the upcoming phones, we will take anything we can get at this point as we wait for Tuesday, which couldn't come fast enough.



