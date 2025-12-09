Spotify takes on YouTube Music by adding one familiar and popular feature





Music video bonanza



After testing the waters in nearly 100 other markets last year, Spotify has decided it’s time for North America to join the party. As of today, if you are a Spotify Premium user in the US or Canada, you might start seeing a new option to watch music videos directly within the app.



Here is how you can try it out:

Open the app on your iOS, Android, desktop, or TV device. Play a supported track (artists like Ariana Grande and Tyler Childers are mentioned). Tap "Switch to Video" to seamlessly jump from the audio track to the official music video. Tap "Switch to Audio" to go back to background listening.

It is important to note that this is still a "beta" rollout. That means the catalog isn't exhaustive yet—you won't find a video for every single song you love just yet. Spotify promises the selection will grow quickly, but for now, it is a curated list of hits and new releases. After testing the waters in nearly 100 other markets last year, Spotify has decided it’s time for North America to join the party. As of today, if you are a Spotify Premium user in the US or Canada, you might start seeing a new option to watch music videos directly within the app.It is important to note that this is still a "beta" rollout. That means the catalog isn't exhaustive yet—you won't find a video for every single song you love just yet. Spotify promises the selection will grow quickly, but for now, it is a curated list of hits and new releases.



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Is this necessary?

How to "Switch to video" on Spotify. | Video credit — Spotify



To be honest, this feature is playing a serious game of catch-up. If you have ever used YouTube Music, you know that seamless audio-to-video switching has been its "killer app" feature since day one. YouTube Music leverages its massive video library to make this ubiquitous. By adding this, Spotify is directly addressing one of the few areas where Google’s offering was objectively superior.



It’s not just about keeping up with YouTube, though. Apple Music also boasts a massive library of high-definition music videos. For a long time, Spotify felt a bit static compared to these dynamic, multimedia-rich competitors. Bringing video into the main feed—rather than burying it or relying on short "Canvas" loops—makes the app feel much more like a complete entertainment hub rather than just a music player. To be honest, this feature is playing a serious game of catch-up. If you have ever used YouTube Music, you know that seamless audio-to-video switching has been its "killer app" feature since day one. YouTube Music leverages its massive video library to make this ubiquitous. By adding this, Spotify is directly addressing one of the few areas where Google’s offering was objectively superior.It’s not just about keeping up with YouTube, though. Apple Music also boasts a massive library of high-definition music videos. For a long time, Spotify felt a bit static compared to these dynamic, multimedia-rich competitors. Bringing video into the main feed—rather than burying it or relying on short "Canvas" loops—makes the app feel much more like a complete entertainment hub rather than just a music player.



Do you think music streaming apps should also include music videos? No, they should stick to music only. 20% Yes, it is a more complete experience. 80% Vote 10 Votes





It's about time, right?



I have always found it a bit strange that I had to hop over to YouTube to watch a new music video when I’m already paying for a music subscription. The implementation here sounds slick—specifically the "Switch to Video" button keeping your spot in the song—which is exactly how it should work.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy I have always found it a bit strange that I had to hop over to YouTube to watch a new music video when I’m already paying for a music subscription. The implementation here sounds slick—specifically the "Switch to Video" button keeping your spot in the song—which is exactly how it should work.That said, the "beta" label and limited catalog are a bit of a buzzkill. YouTube Music works so well because everything is there. If I tap "Switch to Video" on Spotify five times, and it only works once, I might stop trying. However, for the die-hard Spotify user who refuses to switch platforms, this is a fantastic value-add. I just hope they fill out that catalog fast, because a feature is only as good as the content that supports it.

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