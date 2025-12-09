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Spotify takes on YouTube Music by adding one familiar and popular feature

Though still in beta and with a limited catalog for now.

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Spotify is finally bringing its music video feature to Premium subscribers in the US and Canada, letting you swap between audio and video with a single tap. It’s currently in beta with a limited catalog, but it marks a major step in catching up to the competition.

Music video bonanza


After testing the waters in nearly 100 other markets last year, Spotify has decided it’s time for North America to join the party. As of today, if you are a Spotify Premium user in the US or Canada, you might start seeing a new option to watch music videos directly within the app.

Here is how you can try it out:


  1. Open the app on your iOS, Android, desktop, or TV device.
  2. Play a supported track (artists like Ariana Grande and Tyler Childers are mentioned).
  3. Tap "Switch to Video" to seamlessly jump from the audio track to the official music video.
  4. Tap "Switch to Audio" to go back to background listening.

It is important to note that this is still a "beta" rollout. That means the catalog isn't exhaustive yet—you won't find a video for every single song you love just yet. Spotify promises the selection will grow quickly, but for now, it is a curated list of hits and new releases.

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Is this necessary?

How to "Switch to video" on Spotify. | Video credit — Spotify

To be honest, this feature is playing a serious game of catch-up. If you have ever used YouTube Music, you know that seamless audio-to-video switching has been its "killer app" feature since day one. YouTube Music leverages its massive video library to make this ubiquitous. By adding this, Spotify is directly addressing one of the few areas where Google’s offering was objectively superior.

It’s not just about keeping up with YouTube, though. Apple Music also boasts a massive library of high-definition music videos. For a long time, Spotify felt a bit static compared to these dynamic, multimedia-rich competitors. Bringing video into the main feed—rather than burying it or relying on short "Canvas" loops—makes the app feel much more like a complete entertainment hub rather than just a music player.

Do you think music streaming apps should also include music videos?
No, they should stick to music only.
20%
Yes, it is a more complete experience.
80%
10 Votes

It's about time, right?


I have always found it a bit strange that I had to hop over to YouTube to watch a new music video when I’m already paying for a music subscription. The implementation here sounds slick—specifically the "Switch to Video" button keeping your spot in the song—which is exactly how it should work.

That said, the "beta" label and limited catalog are a bit of a buzzkill. YouTube Music works so well because everything is there. If I tap "Switch to Video" on Spotify five times, and it only works once, I might stop trying. However, for the die-hard Spotify user who refuses to switch platforms, this is a fantastic value-add. I just hope they fill out that catalog fast, because a feature is only as good as the content that supports it.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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