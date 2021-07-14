More iPhone 13 specs leak, expect better optical zoom camera

More iPhone 13 specs leak, expect better optical zoom camera0
According to the report, Apple has kept a consistent order of 75 million iPhones in the last few years – still an impressive number, but much less than the requested amount for this year.
iPhone 13 specs - further proof
The report goes on further to cement some of the rumors surrounding the iPhone 13 series release. Insiders told Bloomberg that this year’s version will be ‘more incremental than last year’s iPhone 12,’ with the same SoC but slightly faster.
When it comes to the screens, the report claims that at least one of the new iPhones will have a variable refresh rate display panel and will use IGZO technology to increase efficiency and responsiveness. Finally, we might also be getting a smaller notch, as Apple is rumored to have shrunk the components housed by it.
Bloomberg also says that the company is working on under-display fingerprint sensors and a notch-less display, but those improvements will remain for the following years. The fingerprint sensor could arrive as early as 2022, and we might get an even smaller notch in that same year.
How do you think the iPhone 13 will do in regards to sales? Will more units get sold than in the previous few years, or is this an overstatement by Apple?