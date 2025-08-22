Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple considers powering upgraded Siri with Google's Gemini AI

Tim Cook says that Apple has to win AI.

Apple iPhone
Google advertises that the Gemini AI app is now on the iPhone.
This week's "Made by Google" event showed how far behind Siri is compared to Google's revamped assistant, which uses its Gemini AI platform. We've said in the past that Apple has a Siri-ous problem, and it has only gotten worse. "Personal Siri," which is supposed to do some of the things that Pixel's new Magic Cue feature does such as anticipate what information you need and have it at your fingertips when you need it, has been delayed.

Pixel's Magic Cue does things now that won't be available on Siri until next spring


For example, if you're on the phone with an airline, Magic Cue will dig up info about your flight from your Gmail, calendar app, or even a screenshot, and display this information on your phone. This way, when the airline rep asks for your reservation number, you have it right in front of you when you need it without having to scramble and look for that information. "Personal Siri" is expected to be able to bring you information digging through the same sources on your iPhone, but it has been delayed until iOS 26.4 is released next spring.

Screenshot of Google&amp;#039;s Gemini app for iOS.
The Gemini AI app on iOS 26 Beta 7. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple is in early discussions with Google about using the latter's Gemini AI to power the new, remade version of Siri. People familiar with the matter revealed that Apple recently came to Google asking whether Google could build a custom AI model that would be used as the foundation for the revised Siri. The aforementioned "people" asked to remain anonymous because the talks with Google are private, but did say that Google has started training a model to run on Apple's servers.

Apple hasn't decided yet whether to use an internally-created model for Siri, or whether to turn to a partner. Back in June, there was speculation that Apple would buy AI start-up Perplexity AI. Gurman said that the tech giant is still a few weeks away from deciding whether to develop the AI platform for Siri inside Apple or to find another company to work with. Earlier this year, Apple supposedly spoke with Anthropic PBC and OpenAI about using Claude or ChatGPT, respectively. Anthropic was supposed to be the leading choice, but the company's financial demands led Apple to look elsewhere. 

Inside Cupertino, Apple is said to be developing two different versions of Siri. Linwood is based on the models developed by Apple internally. The other, codenamed Glenwood, uses outside technology.

The talks between Google and Apple have nothing to do with Apple's other deals to add chatbots to Apple Intelligence. For example, iPhone users can turn to ChatGPT to answer a query that Siri cannot answer. Apple is looking to add Google's Gemini as another option that iPhone users can turn to when Siri's capabilities fall short.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that Apple must win in AI


Some software engineers have wondered whether Apple will use third-party models for non-Siri AI features. This is not something that Apple is currently working on, according to today's report. Gurman did write that Apple CEO Tim Cook recently held an all-hands meeting stating that Apple must win in AI. Despite lagging behind, Cook was optimistic and noted that Apple is usually not first to market with something new but eventually develops a superior product.

Will Apple eventually get AI right?

Vote View Result

I'm not sure that Apple completely understands how AI can help consumers. While having the report you've been working on for your boss sent to him in Shakespeare's Iambic pentameter might be cool, it doesn't really improve your quality of life. Meanwhile, Google's "Personal Intelligence," the guiding principle for its new Pixel 10 phones and Gemini, does more than just deliver results. It is always one step ahead of you, delivering the information that you need when you need it to make your life easier.

For Google, working out a deal with Apple over AI would not be something new. Currently, Google powers many of the AI features on Samsung phones.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless