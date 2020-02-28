iOS Apple Apps Google

Apple has a Siri-ous problem

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 28, 2020, 2:25 PM
Apple has a Siri-ous problem
Apple has a problem that it needs to address. Siri is nowhere near as useful or accurate as Google Assistant is and while it might not be a deal-breaker for most consumers, the gap between the two digital assistants is growing. One problem is that Siri will often handle an inquiry by linking to several articles that might have the answer inside them. For example, let's say you ask Siri to name the type of frogs that kill dogs with their venom. Siri merely shows several linked articles and you must read through them to get the answer. Google Assistant, on the other hand, right away tells you that giant toads called Cane toads or Bufo toads is the answer.

And what are we to make of this? Asking Siri for the release date of the iPhone 6s, the personal assistant tells us to visit Apple.com for the answer. Google Assistant though, knew the exact date and also included links to other iPhone models and their release dates. And getting weak answers isn't the only issue. Siri seems to have a hearing problem. Looking for America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses brought up information for Best Buy. And this wasn't just a one time error either.

Google Assistant understands inquiries better and provides more accurate answers


Siri seems to be at her best when handling simple requests to set up timers or alarms on-device. Even the weather is easily handled by the digital assistant. But give Siri something weightier to respond to, and you'll bound to be disappointed. A test run by venture capital firm Loup Ventures last year lobbed the same 800 questions at Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. Google Assistant understood all of the inquiries and answered 93% correctly. Siri understood 99.8% of the questions and answered 83.1% correctly. Alexa had a near-perfect 99.9% comprehension score but answered only 79.8% of the question with a correct response.


Apple bought SRI International in 2010 to take control of Siri, and the feature debuted in 2011 on the iPhone 4s. A couple of years ago, responding to complaints about Siri, SRI co-founder Norman Winarsky said that the problem is that Apple is asking Siri to be too many things to too many people. But that doesn't appear to be a problem for Google Assistant which is the hub of the entire Google ecosystem.

So if you own an iPhone, what can you do? First of all, there is a Google Assistant app for iOS that can be installed. One comment in the App Store, written by a user who gave Google Assistant five stars, is headed "I love it so much more than Siri." However, installing the Google Assistant iOS app won't automatically activate it when you say "Ok Google." But there is a way that it can be done as long as you don't mind sounding a little foolish.

Using Siri Shortcuts, you can set-up Google Assistant to respond by saying "Hey Siri, Ok Google." You're bound to get some strange looks from bystanders, but it will certainly be worth it if you need a question answered quickly and accurately.

So what can Apple do? Siri is an important part of the Apple ecosystem and shows up on most of Apple's products including the AirPods. Perhaps the company needs to tear down Siri as it did with Apple Maps and start rebuilding the digital assistant from scratch. Apple needs to improve Siri's comprehension so that "she" can understand exactly what a user is asking. And the goal should be to respond to an inquiry with a direct answer, not a link to five different articles that contain an answer.

Google keeps improving its Assistant, going as far as moving the entire platform on-device with the Pixel 4 series. That makes it faster, quicker to respond to inquiries. Apple needs to take this challenge seriously, improve Siri, and close the gap it has with Google Assistant.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 386; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

How important is it really, though, if sales prove nobody cares?

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless