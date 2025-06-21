Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI
Apple executives are considering buying startup Perplexity AI to offset the loss of the company's arrangement with Google.
Apple is reportedly considering buying the startup Perplexity AI in an effort to boost the company’s lack of success in Artificial Intelligence. Executives at Apple have talked about both acquiring, as well as teaming up with, Perplexity AI.
The startup was unaware of Apple’s plans to acquire it, though it isn’t surprised that this might happen. Perplexity AI provides one of the most powerful and capable AI models available today. Having it by its side would undoubtedly help Apple make some progress in a field that it has been falling behind in.
Nothing is final yet, and whether Apple acquires Perplexity AI or not heavily depends on whether it is forced to break off its current agreement with Google. Google pays Apple $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on the latter’s internet browser Safari. The ongoing antitrust trial regarding this matter may see this arrangement dissolved, which will be a major blow to both companies.
Of course, such an acquisition would be an undeniable boon for Apple’s research and development of AI. Apple intelligence — and the features it promised during WWDC 2024 — still remains incomplete. In particular, a smarter Siri digital assistant is nowhere to be found as of yet.
Perplexity AI’s talent could help Apple speed up its AI development and not get left behind.
Apple’s failures in AI have given its rivals, Samsung and Google, a clear victory. Consumers who care about AI on smartphones will, understandably, choose a Galaxy S25 or a Pixel 9 instead of an iPhone 16. This is also why Apple is following Samsung’s lead and is reportedly discussing bringing Google’s flagship AI model Gemini to iPhone.
If Apple acquires Perplexity AI, it could once again become a force to be reckoned with. It will be able to resume its work on its upcoming smart home hub as well as smart AR glasses. Such an acquisition will be costly, but I think it would serve Apple for decades to come.
Perplexity AI unaware of these plans
The startup was unaware of Apple’s plans to acquire it, though it isn’t surprised that this might happen. Perplexity AI provides one of the most powerful and capable AI models available today. Having it by its side would undoubtedly help Apple make some progress in a field that it has been falling behind in.
Nothing is final yet, and whether Apple acquires Perplexity AI or not heavily depends on whether it is forced to break off its current agreement with Google. Google pays Apple $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on the latter’s internet browser Safari. The ongoing antitrust trial regarding this matter may see this arrangement dissolved, which will be a major blow to both companies.
If such a thing happens, Perplexity AI can replace Google on Safari as an AI-powered search engine instead. Google shares fell when news about Apple’s plans to acquire Perplexity AI were first reported by Bloomberg.
This could help Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence still isn’t fully out across the company’s devices. | Video credit — Apple
Of course, such an acquisition would be an undeniable boon for Apple’s research and development of AI. Apple intelligence — and the features it promised during WWDC 2024 — still remains incomplete. In particular, a smarter Siri digital assistant is nowhere to be found as of yet.
Perplexity AI’s talent could help Apple speed up its AI development and not get left behind.
A force to be reckoned with
Apple’s failures in AI have given its rivals, Samsung and Google, a clear victory. Consumers who care about AI on smartphones will, understandably, choose a Galaxy S25 or a Pixel 9 instead of an iPhone 16. This is also why Apple is following Samsung’s lead and is reportedly discussing bringing Google’s flagship AI model Gemini to iPhone.
If Apple acquires Perplexity AI, it could once again become a force to be reckoned with. It will be able to resume its work on its upcoming smart home hub as well as smart AR glasses. Such an acquisition will be costly, but I think it would serve Apple for decades to come.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: