Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI

Nothing is final yet, and whether Apple acquires Perplexity AI or not heavily depends on whether it is forced to break off its current agreement with Google. Google pays Apple $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on the latter’s internet browser Safari. The ongoing antitrust trial regarding this matter may see this arrangement dissolved, which will be a major blow to both companies.If such a thing happens, Perplexity AI can replace Google on Safari as an AI-powered search engine instead. Google shares fell when news about Apple’s plans to acquire Perplexity AI were first reported by Bloomberg Of course, such an acquisition would be an undeniable boon for Apple’s research and development of AI.— and the features it promised during WWDC 2024 — still remains incomplete. In particular, a smarter Siri digital assistant is nowhere to be found as of yet.Perplexity AI’s talent could help Apple speed up its AI development and not get left behind. Apple’s failures in AI have given its rivals, Samsung and Google, a clear victory. Consumers who care about AI on smartphones will, understandably, choose a Galaxy S25 or a Pixel 9 instead of an iPhone 16 . This is also why Apple is following Samsung’s lead and is reportedly discussing bringing Google’s flagship AI model Gemini to iPhone If Apple acquires Perplexity AI, it could once again become a force to be reckoned with. It will be able to resume its work on its upcoming smart home hub as well as smart AR glasses . Such an acquisition will be costly, but I think it would serve Apple for decades to come.