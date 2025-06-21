Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI

Apple executives are considering buying startup Perplexity AI to offset the loss of the company's arrangement with Google.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16
Apple is reportedly considering buying the startup Perplexity AI in an effort to boost the company’s lack of success in Artificial Intelligence. Executives at Apple have talked about both acquiring, as well as teaming up with, Perplexity AI.

Perplexity AI unaware of these plans


The startup was unaware of Apple’s plans to acquire it, though it isn’t surprised that this might happen. Perplexity AI provides one of the most powerful and capable AI models available today. Having it by its side would undoubtedly help Apple make some progress in a field that it has been falling behind in.

Should Apple buy Perplexity AI?

Vote View Result


Nothing is final yet, and whether Apple acquires Perplexity AI or not heavily depends on whether it is forced to break off its current agreement with Google. Google pays Apple $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on the latter’s internet browser Safari. The ongoing antitrust trial regarding this matter may see this arrangement dissolved, which will be a major blow to both companies.

If such a thing happens, Perplexity AI can replace Google on Safari as an AI-powered search engine instead. Google shares fell when news about Apple’s plans to acquire Perplexity AI were first reported by Bloomberg.

This could help Apple Intelligence


Video Thumbnail

Apple Intelligence still isn’t fully out across the company’s devices. | Video credit — Apple

Of course, such an acquisition would be an undeniable boon for Apple’s research and development of AI. Apple intelligence — and the features it promised during WWDC 2024 — still remains incomplete. In particular, a smarter Siri digital assistant is nowhere to be found as of yet.

Perplexity AI’s talent could help Apple speed up its AI development and not get left behind.

A force to be reckoned with


Apple’s failures in AI have given its rivals, Samsung and Google, a clear victory. Consumers who care about AI on smartphones will, understandably, choose a Galaxy S25 or a Pixel 9 instead of an iPhone 16. This is also why Apple is following Samsung’s lead and is reportedly discussing bringing Google’s flagship AI model Gemini to iPhone.

If Apple acquires Perplexity AI, it could once again become a force to be reckoned with. It will be able to resume its work on its upcoming smart home hub as well as smart AR glasses. Such an acquisition will be costly, but I think it would serve Apple for decades to come.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 3

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless