Apple turnover: tech giant makes surprising move with layoffs across its sales teams

Jobs affected by the move included account managers dialing for dollars working with Apple's business customers, schools that buy Apple devices, and those government agencies that purchase products made by Apple . Also caught in the layoff were the staff that set up product demonstrations for potential big-time customers, and those who operate briefing centers where institutional meetings are held.





According to the report, some sales teams were hard hit by the layoffs and Apple kept quiet by not informing its employees exactly which roles were part of the pink slip attack. The job cuts did impact Apple's entire sales organization. The sales team reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook and is overseen by VP Mike Fenger. All enterprise and education sales are the responsibility of Vivek Thakkar.

Those losing their jobs had no idea that Apple was going to lay them off





An Apple spokesman put Apple's spin on the news. "To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles. We are continuing to hire, and those employees can apply for new roles." Those affected by the layoffs were surprised to receive the notice especially since Apple has been able to generate a huge increase in revenue this year and expects to reporta record-breaking top line for the December quarter with sales on pace to hit $140 billion.





A couple of weeks ago, Apple eliminated 20 jobs for its sales teams in in Australia and New Zealand. One reason why this is considered a surprising move by Apple is because it is believed to be developing a low-priced laptop that would be perfect for the business and educational markets which are two of the areas where Apple has handed out pink slips to sales personnel.





A couple of paragraphs ago, we told you that Apple invited employees who were laid off to apply for new jobs. In that vein, Apple sad that employees who lost their jobs have until January 20th to get another job inside the company or else they will be officially terminated and will receive severance pay. Some of the employees leaving Apple have been with the company for 20 to 30 years.

There is speculation that third-party resellers will replace those let go by Apple





One of the teams hard hit by Apple's actions was the sales team that works with U.S. government agencies such as the U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Justice. This team already was stressed after facing issues like the record 43-day government shutdown and job cuts forced on Apple by the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.





Apple is positioning the layoffs as part of a plan to streamline its sales teams to eliminate overlapping jobs. But some of those laid off by Apple have a different story. They claim that Apple wanted to have more sales come from third-party resellers, which Apple refers to as the channel. Not on, would this shift allow Apple to save some money by lowering salaries, it could also boost sales since some organization prefer to do business with a reseller as opposed to a sales team from the actual company.





Last year saw Apple lay off a large number of employees due to a sluggish economy and projects that Apple canceled including its self-driving car . Employees working in the Services unit, Apple's second-largest business after the iPhone, and its AI-division also were let go last year.

