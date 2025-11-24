Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Apple turnover: tech giant makes surprising move with layoffs across its sales teams

Apple will reportedly turn to third-party resellers for some education, government, and business sales.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
Column on a wall in Apple Park displays the iconic Apple logo.
In what has been described as an unusual move by the tech giant, Apple has eliminated dozens of sales jobs in an effort to make it easier for the company to offer iPhones and other Apple products to businesses, governments, and schools. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg says that Apple started giving the bad news to those affected by the layoffs two weeks ago.

Apple lays off employees who sell devices to schools, businesses, and the government


Jobs affected by the move included account managers dialing for dollars working with Apple's business customers, schools that buy Apple devices, and those government agencies that purchase products made by Apple. Also caught in the layoff were the staff that set up product demonstrations for potential big-time customers, and those who operate briefing centers where institutional meetings are held.

Will Apple regret this move?

Vote View Result

According to the report, some sales teams were hard hit by the layoffs and Apple kept quiet by not informing its employees exactly which roles were part of the pink slip attack. The job cuts did impact Apple's entire sales organization. The sales team reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook and is overseen by VP Mike Fenger. All enterprise and education sales are the responsibility of Vivek Thakkar.

Those losing their jobs had no idea that Apple was going to lay them off


An Apple spokesman put Apple's spin on the news. "To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles. We are continuing to hire, and those employees can apply for new roles." Those affected by the layoffs were surprised to receive the notice especially since Apple has been able to generate a huge increase in revenue this year and expects to report
Apple turnover: tech giant makes surprising move with layoffs across its sales teams
a record-breaking top line for the December quarter with sales on pace to hit $140 billion.

A couple of weeks ago, Apple eliminated 20 jobs for its sales teams in in Australia and New Zealand. One reason why this is considered a surprising move by Apple is because it is believed to be developing a low-priced laptop that would be perfect for the business and educational markets which are two of the areas where Apple has handed out pink slips to sales personnel.

The Apple sales team reports to CEO Tim Cook. | Image credit-Apple - Apple turnover: tech giant makes surprising move with layoffs across its sales teams
The Apple sales team reports to CEO Tim Cook. | Image credit-Apple

A couple of paragraphs ago, we told you that Apple invited employees who were laid off to apply for new jobs. In that vein, Apple sad that employees who lost their jobs have until January 20th to get another job inside the company or else they will be officially terminated and will receive severance pay. Some of the employees leaving Apple have been with the company for 20 to 30 years.

There is speculation that third-party resellers will replace those let go by Apple


One of the teams hard hit by Apple's actions was the sales team that works with U.S. government agencies such as the U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Justice. This team already was stressed after facing issues like the record 43-day government shutdown and job cuts forced on Apple by the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

Apple is positioning the layoffs as part of a plan to streamline its sales teams to eliminate overlapping jobs. But some of those laid off by Apple have a different story. They claim that Apple wanted to have more sales come from third-party resellers, which Apple refers to as the channel. Not on, would this shift allow Apple to save some money by lowering salaries, it could also boost sales since some organization prefer to do business with a reseller as opposed to a sales team from the actual company.

Last year saw Apple lay off a large number of employees due to a sluggish economy and projects that Apple canceled including its self-driving car. Employees working in the Services unit, Apple's second-largest business after the iPhone, and its AI-division also were let go last year. 

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless