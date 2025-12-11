Amazon's brilliant new AirPods Pro 3 deal makes Apple's best earbuds cheaper than ever





But that was surprisingly not the case back in September, and even more surprisingly, But that was surprisingly not the case back in September, and even more surprisingly, Apple 's latest (and undoubtedly greatest) wireless earbuds are a cool 50 bucks cheaper than usual just three months later.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





















Compared to the AirPods Pro 2, these bad boys are "redesigned for a more secure fit" and better all-day stability in addition to being capable of providing better sound for up to a whopping eight hours on a single charge and as much as 24 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in.





AirPods Pro 3 might just be the absolute Not quite perfect due to the current limitations of the aforementioned heart rate monitoring and Live Translation features, themight just be the absolute best wireless earbuds you can buy this Christmas... if you are or strongly care about a hardcore Apple fan.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible