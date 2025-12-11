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Amazon's brilliant new AirPods Pro 3 deal makes Apple's best earbuds cheaper than ever

It's time to stop lamenting your Black Friday indecision and claim this unprecedented holiday offer!

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Apple AirPods Pro 3
Seeing as how they come with groundbreaking heart rate monitoring technology and Live Translation capabilities, as well as vastly improved battery life, active noise cancellation, and overall audio quality, many of you probably expected the AirPods Pro 3 to be priced higher than 2022's AirPods Pro 2 at launch.

But that was surprisingly not the case back in September, and even more surprisingly, Apple's latest (and undoubtedly greatest) wireless earbuds are a cool 50 bucks cheaper than usual just three months later.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

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Normally priced at $249, the third-gen AirPods Pros are... still not what I'd call conventionally affordable, but they are cheaper than ever before, going below their reduced Black Friday 2025 price... that had already returned at both Amazon and Best Buy earlier this week.

The enhanced $50 holiday discount, meanwhile, is only good for Amazon shoppers starting today, and yes, if you hurry, you should receive your heavily marked-down AirPods Pro 3 (well) before Christmas. At their new record low price, these are just as affordable (or as costly) right now as the sporty Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 while impressively undercutting the likes of the state-of-the-art Sony WF-1000XM5 and second-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Of course, you should also consider the slightly cheaper Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Google Pixel Buds Pro 2... if you're an Android handset user. As for iPhone owners, I'm not sure I can think of a better deal today than the cutting-edge new AirPods Pro 3 at a 20 percent discount.


Compared to the AirPods Pro 2, these bad boys are "redesigned for a more secure fit" and better all-day stability in addition to being capable of providing better sound for up to a whopping eight hours on a single charge and as much as 24 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in. 

Not quite perfect due to the current limitations of the aforementioned heart rate monitoring and Live Translation features, the AirPods Pro 3 might just be the absolute best wireless earbuds you can buy this Christmas... if you are or strongly care about a hardcore Apple fan.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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