Apple's rarely discounted Beats Powerbeats Fit are now on sale at their lowest ever price (by far)
These gym-friendly earbuds are FINALLY a smart "investment"... if you don't mind buying them refurbished.
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The Powerbeats Fit are designed to stay securely in your ears during the most intense workouts. | Image by Apple
US retailers can be a little weird about how they promote some of Apple's products, choosing, for instance, to frequently sell the most popular AirPods models at substantial discounts while rarely reducing the prices of far less successful Beats-branded earbuds.
Case in point, the Beats Powerbeats Fit. Unveiled in September 2025 as a follow-up effort of sorts to the Beats Fit Pro, these gym-friendly AirPods and Galaxy Buds alternatives (for both iPhones and Android handsets) have made zero headlines on our website over these last six months, only scoring modest discounts of $20 a few times at Amazon and Best Buy.
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At long last, I can bring you news of a truly drastic price cut today, but only if you don't mind purchasing refurbished units from Woot. Obviously, we're talking "grade A" refurbs here guaranteed to look (at least when held at arm's length) and work exactly like brand-new buds and backed by a full 1-year warranty (from eReplacements rather than Apple, but still).
If you hurry, you can choose from Jet Black, Spark Orange, Gravel Gray, and Power Pink colorways and pay $134.99 instead of $199.99. That's a pretty decent $65 discount... that's likely to knock your socks off when you look on Amazon.com and notice the e-commerce giant is still selling the Powerbeats Fit at their list price in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
Should you go for this product over the AirPods Pro 3 or noise-cancelling AirPods 4? If you care more about the stability and comfort of your earbuds during the longest and most intense workouts than things like live translations or in-ear heart rate monitoring, then absolutely.
It's clearly not for everyone, but this pink colorway will turn a lot of heads at the office and in the gym. | Image by Apple
In terms of overall audio performance, of course, the Beats Powerbeats Fit are probably not the world's best wireless earbuds, but they're definitely not bad either, especially with top-notch active noise cancellation and Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support in tow.
The Apple H1 chip is... a little behind the H2 powering the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3, but the battery life is almost unrivaled (especially at a $134.99 price), keeping your favorite tunes going for up to seven hours on a single charge and jumping to a mind-blowing 30 hours when you take the bundled charging case into consideration.
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