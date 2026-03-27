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Apple's rarely discounted Beats Powerbeats Fit are now on sale at their lowest ever price (by far)

These gym-friendly earbuds are FINALLY a smart "investment"... if you don't mind buying them refurbished.

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Official Beats Powerbeats Fit promotional image
The Powerbeats Fit are designed to stay securely in your ears during the most intense workouts. | Image by Apple

US retailers can be a little weird about how they promote some of Apple's products, choosing, for instance, to frequently sell the most popular AirPods models at substantial discounts while rarely reducing the prices of far less successful Beats-branded earbuds.

Case in point, the Beats Powerbeats Fit. Unveiled in September 2025 as a follow-up effort of sorts to the Beats Fit Pro, these gym-friendly AirPods and Galaxy Buds alternatives (for both iPhones and Android handsets) have made zero headlines on our website over these last six months, only scoring modest discounts of $20 a few times at Amazon and Best Buy.

Beats Powerbeats Fit

$134 99
$199 99
$65 off (33%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom Acoustic Platform for Powerful Sound, Adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Four Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

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At long last, I can bring you news of a truly drastic price cut today, but only if you don't mind purchasing refurbished units from Woot. Obviously, we're talking "grade A" refurbs here guaranteed to look (at least when held at arm's length) and work exactly like brand-new buds and backed by a full 1-year warranty (from eReplacements rather than Apple, but still).

If you hurry, you can choose from Jet Black, Spark Orange, Gravel Gray, and Power Pink colorways and pay $134.99 instead of $199.99. That's a pretty decent $65 discount... that's likely to knock your socks off when you look on Amazon.com and notice the e-commerce giant is still selling the Powerbeats Fit at their list price in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Should you go for this product over the AirPods Pro 3 or noise-cancelling AirPods 4? If you care more about the stability and comfort of your earbuds during the longest and most intense workouts than things like live translations or in-ear heart rate monitoring, then absolutely.


In terms of overall audio performance, of course, the Beats Powerbeats Fit are probably not the world's best wireless earbuds, but they're definitely not bad either, especially with top-notch active noise cancellation and Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support in tow.

The Apple H1 chip is... a little behind the H2 powering the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3, but the battery life is almost unrivaled (especially at a $134.99 price), keeping your favorite tunes going for up to seven hours on a single charge and jumping to a mind-blowing 30 hours when you take the bundled charging case into consideration. 

iPad 10 (2022) flash sale

$259
$284
$25 off (9%)
Save $25 on the iPad 10 (2022) in Back Market's 72-hour flash sale. The sale runs only to March 29 in Back Market - one of the most trusted places to buy refurbished tech. Discount is applied automatically at checkout.
Get at Back Market
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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