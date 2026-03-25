Apple's pristine AirPods Pro 3 just dropped under $200, making them impossible to resist
Amazon has slashed 20% off these superb earbuds, making them more affordable for iOS users.
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Perfect for all iOS users! | Image by PhoneArena
Did you know that the latest Pro-grade AirPods are available at a surprisingly big discount? Now you do. The AirPods Pro 3 are down by 20% at Amazon right now, which brings them just under the $200 mark.
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In case you're wondering, these bad boys were cheaper than they are at the moment just once, and for a very limited time. So, if you're after a truly premium audio experience, now's definitely the time to act.
The AirPods Pro 3 stand out on every front! Featuring an extremely comfortable build, these earbuds are excellent for long listening sessions. But the fit is just one part of the equation: sound quality and ANC performance are just as important.
Noise cancellation is spot-on here. When it kicks in, the earbuds completely shut down the rest of the world, making even the noisiest environments feel silent. The same goes for the Transparency Mode. The AirPods Pro 3 make speech feel very lifelike.
What about sound quality? That's where these Apple earbuds truly shine. Out of the box, they give you a consistently balanced audio profile, with slightly deeper bass than its predecessors. However, if you tend to listen to your favorite tunes at higher volumes, the low-end and treble may get a bit quieter than expected.
Those who prefer to tailor their audio probably won't like the lack of customization. Apple doesn't provide an equalizer, giving you auto-adjustments instead. Still, it works great for the most part, especially for users who never know exactly how to tune their sound.
With fancy extra features like Live Translation and Hearing Aid, the AirPods Pro 3 are indeed some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. If you've always wanted a pair, now's the perfect time to grab the AirPods Pro 3 at 20% off on Amazon.
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