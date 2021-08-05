AirPods Pro firmware beta update brings the useful Conversation Boost feature

AirPods Pro firmware beta update brings the useful Conversation Boost feature0
The latest firmware beta for the AirPods Pro brings Conversation Boost
The latest firmware beta version is 4A362b, and although Apple has not provided any release notes for the beta, users on Reddit have found that it brings a feature called Conversation Boost to the AirPods Pro.
The feature amplifies the voice of a person talking in front of you by using beam-forming microphones while you're still with your AirPods Pro on. Apple has stated earlier that this feature will be most helpful to people with mild hearing problems that have difficulties hearing others without a dedicated device.
In order for you to run the AirPods Pro beta, you need to have either a Mac running Xcode 13 beta, an iPhone running the iOS 15 beta, and a fully-charged AirPods Pro set. Regular AirPods or the premium AirPods Max are not supporting this feature.
Additionally, Apple announced users will be able to track each AirPod through the Find My app, similar to tracking objects with an AirTag. At the moment this feature is not yet enabled.