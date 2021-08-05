Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Apple Software updates

AirPods Pro firmware beta update brings the useful Conversation Boost feature

Iskra Petrova
By
0
AirPods Pro firmware beta update brings the useful Conversation Boost feature
Earlier, Apple announced the fact that for the first time AirPods owners will be able to install beta firmware on their earpods so they can test unreleased features before the fall official release. Last month's update added Spatial Audio for FaceTime calls and Ambient Noise Reduction. Now, the new firmware beta adds Conversation Boost for the AirPods Pro, reports 9to5Mac.

The latest firmware beta for the AirPods Pro brings Conversation Boost


The latest firmware beta version is 4A362b, and although Apple has not provided any release notes for the beta, users on Reddit have found that it brings a feature called Conversation Boost to the AirPods Pro.

The feature amplifies the voice of a person talking in front of you by using beam-forming microphones while you're still with your AirPods Pro on. Apple has stated earlier that this feature will be most helpful to people with mild hearing problems that have difficulties hearing others without a dedicated device.

The feature can also be useful to people who just don't want to take the AirPods off the ear and still have a conversation. The Conversation Boost feature is an accessibility option, so its enable or disable toggle is found in the Accessibility menu in your iPhone's Settings.

In order for you to run the AirPods Pro beta, you need to have either a Mac running Xcode 13 beta, an iPhone running the iOS 15 beta, and a fully-charged AirPods Pro set. Regular AirPods or the premium AirPods Max are not supporting this feature.

Additionally, Apple announced users will be able to track each AirPod through the Find My app, similar to tracking objects with an AirTag. At the moment this feature is not yet enabled.

