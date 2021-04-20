Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple AirTags are official: Find your stuff the Apple way, starting at $29

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
Apr 20, 2021, 12:36 PM
Apple AirTags are official: Find your stuff the Apple way, starting at $29
It’s not every day we get a brand new type of product released from Apple but today is such a day. Alongside the new purple iPhone 12 color, we’re also getting something unique that Apple fans can use to expand their collection: AirTags.

AirTags were part of the Apple rumor mill for a very long time and it’s exciting to finally see their official debut. That’s great, but what are AirTags anyway?

In short, AirTags are the Apple version of Tile, the popular keychain tracker. The idea is simple: you have something you misplace often, you attach an AirTag to it. Once the AirTag is associated with your Apple ID, you’ll be able to control it through your Find My app.

How do AirTags work?


AirTags tap into Apple's encompassing Find My network and allow you to quickly find the item they're attached to, be it your keys, handbag, wallet, or whatever. They use low-power Bluetooth to connect to iPhones, iPads or Mac computers. When lost, you have two options to locate an AirTag similar to the way Find My app works with other Apple devices.

If your AirTag is nearby but you’re unsure exactly where, you can select it from the app and make it ring so you can locate it easier.

 

If the AirTag is outside of your range you can mark it as lost from the Find My app. Once in lost mode, the AirTag will transmit a message that can contain your contact information. People with iPhones that get in range of the AirTag will receive the notification so that they can return the item to you.

Additionally, whenever the AirTag connects to another person’s iPhone, you’ll receive a notification about its approximate location. Of course, no information about that person would be shown, their iPhone is just used to provide the location information, which is encrypted and transmitted over the internet to your phone. Privacy has been taken quite seriously here, with Apple committing to track things, not people, and throwing in end-to-end encryption to AirTags. 

If you lose your AirTag and mark it as lost, if another person with an iPhone happens to find it, they can simply take the AirTag near their iPhone and will be taken to a website with your phone number (if you've provided one), where they will be able to contact you.

AirTags specs


AirTags use Apple’s ultrawide-band chip which allows for more accurate tracking and, of course, a wider range. 

Each AirTag is powered by a standard CR2032 non-rechargeable battery which Apple claims should be enough for a year of continuous. The battery can be easily swapped by the user.



AirTags design


As with everything Apple, the design of the AirTags is pretty clean although it’s not as sleek as some earlier renders were depicting them. The AirTag has a circular shape, plain white on one side and metallic on the other with the Apple logo on that “bottom” side as well. You will be able to engrave your tag with text or even any of 31 supported emojis for a more personalized experience.

Unlike the Tile trackers, AirTags have no hole for hanging on a keychain or tying to something else. For that, Apple will sell you a selection of pouch-like accessories which will both protect the device and allow you to attach it to other things while keeping th. Unfortunately, selling you a solution to a problem that was created on purpose is also very Apple-like.

AirTags price and release date


AirTags will be sold in packs of three for the price of $39. A 4-pack will cost $99. AirTags will be available from April 30 with a bevy of custom accessories available. The Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue will be available for $35 (US); the Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for $39 (US); and the Polyurethane Loop in White, Deep Navy, Sunflower, and Electric Orange for $29 (US).
 

