$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS How-to

How to download and install the iOS 15 developer beta

Victor Hristov
By Victor Hristov
Jun 10, 2021, 5:32 AM
How to download and install iOS 15
Apple has released the iOS 15 developer beta and you can now install it on your iPhone.

We have already been using the beta on a few iPhones here at the office and it's mostly stable with only a few bugs here and there, and the usual slight drop in battery life, but if you are not afraid of that, you might want to try it and see all the new iOS 15 features on your device. Of course, this is an early beta and it will not be the most stable software in the world, so it makes sense to install this on a secondary device rather than your main one.

With that in mind, the process of downloading and installing iOS 15 is actually quite simple.

Here is a quick breakdown of...

How to install the iOS 15 developer beta:

1. Start with a full iTunes backup of your data. Thankfully, you no longer need iTunes for that: simply connect your iPhone with your Mac via a cable and back it up with Finder, or alternatively you can back up your iPhone to iCloud. This is important because you are about to install beta software that is not quite final, so you might experience bugs.

2. The iOS 15 developer beta is available on Apple’s Developers Website. To access it you need to have a developer's account. Keep in mind that an Apple developer membership costs $99 a year and is a requirement in order to be able to install the beta.

*If you are not enrolled in the Apple Developer program, good news is that the public iOS 15 beta is coming in July, so it should not be long until you can install it too.

3. Once you are logged in, you have to enroll your iPhone by downloading the iOS 15 beta profile. To locate it, tap on Downloads with the button in the top right, or use the drop down menu on the left.

4. Find the iOS 15 profile and make sure that you enable the download.

5. Finally, Head to Settings > General > Software update and then you should see the iOS 15 beta appear. Press the "Download and Install" button, and you will be on your way to installing the beta. After a short wait until it installs, you will have to reboot. Once it boots up again, it will be running the beta software, and you are done!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 hits 10 million active users in one week
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 hits 10 million active users in one week
OnePlus Nord CE 5G European price leaks hours before the official unveiling
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G European price leaks hours before the official unveiling
Apple Music with Dolby Atmos: how to listen to Spatial Audio tracks?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Apple Music with Dolby Atmos: how to listen to Spatial Audio tracks?
Facebook might have an Apple Watch rival in the works: Modular design, $400 price tag
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Facebook might have an Apple Watch rival in the works: Modular design, $400 price tag
2021 smartphone market forecast: big rebound as 5G drives demand, foldables show promise
by Joshua Swingle,  0
2021 smartphone market forecast: big rebound as 5G drives demand, foldables show promise
Samsung announces the industry’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor for phones
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung announces the industry’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor for phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless