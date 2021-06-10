How to download and install the iOS 15 developer beta





With that in mind, the process of downloading and installing iOS 15 is actually quite simple.





Here is a quick breakdown of...





How to install the iOS 15 developer beta:



1. Start with a full iTunes backup of your data. Thankfully, you no longer need iTunes for that: simply connect your iPhone with your Mac via a cable and back it up with Finder, or alternatively you can back up your iPhone to iCloud. This is important because you are about to install beta software that is not quite final, so you might experience bugs.



2. The iOS 15 developer beta is available on 2. The iOS 15 developer beta is available on Apple’s Developers Website . To access it you need to have a developer's account. Keep in mind that an Apple developer membership costs $99 a year and is a requirement in order to be able to install the beta.





*If you are not enrolled in the Apple Developer program, good news is that the public iOS 15 beta is coming in July, so it should not be long until you can install it too.





3. Once you are logged in, you have to enroll your iPhone by downloading the iOS 15 beta profile. To locate it, tap on Downloads with the button in the top right, or use the drop down menu on the left.



4. Find the iOS 15 profile and make sure that you enable the download.





5. Finally, Head to Settings > General > Software update and then you should see the iOS 15 beta appear. Press the "Download and Install" button, and you will be on your way to installing the beta. After a short wait until it installs, you will have to reboot. Once it boots up again, it will be running the beta software, and you are done!

We have already been using the beta on a few iPhones here at the office and it's mostly stable with only a few bugs here and there, and the usual slight drop in battery life, but if you are not afraid of that, you might want to try it and see all the new iOS 15 features on your device. Of course, this is an early beta and it will not be the most stable software in the world, so it makes sense to install this on a secondary device rather than your main one.