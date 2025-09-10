Incredible new deal makes the AirPods Pro 2 a must-buy even after the AirPods Pro 3's launch

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Yes, these are still some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2025, and if you hurry, you can get them at an absolutely unbeatable price.

By
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
Apple AirPods Pro 2
After a good (read painful) three years of waiting, the AirPods Pro 3 are finally here, fetching the exact same regular price as the 2022-released AirPods Pro 2 despite massively improving active noise cancellation, battery life, and most importantly, bringing all-new heart rate monitoring and live translation features to the table.

But instead of continuing to sing the praises of Apple's latest ultra-high-end earbuds, I'd like to surprise you today by recommending the far less sophisticated second edition of the hugely popular AirPods Pro. That's because, if you hurry, you can get those bad boys for an incredibly low $100 with a 1-year Amazon warranty included.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$99 99
$249
$149 off (60%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

This is the 2023-released version with a "modern" USB-C charging case bundled in, mind you, and while Woot technically lists its price at $124.99 as part of the latest (and greatest) limited-time promotion, applying the "EARBUDS20" coupon code at checkout will further knock that down to a Benjamin.

That's a phenomenally low price to pay for a "factory reconditioned" pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds with top-notch audio performance (even by 2025 standards), flawless connectivity with new and old iPhones, decent IP54 water and dust resistance, and an excellent battery life rating of up to 30 hours (with the aforementioned USB-C charging case factored in).

In case you're wondering, no major (or semi-major) US retailer has been able to make the AirPods Pro 2 this outstandingly cheap before (especially with a 1-year warranty), and to further highlight Woot's unrivaled generosity, I'd like to point out that Amazon is currently selling the same product at a modest $50 discount from its $249 list price (in brand-new condition, of course).

You probably don't have anything to worry about when it comes to the "factory reconditioned" condition of these ultra-affordable AirPods Pro 2 units available at Woot for two days (or while supplies last), as that means you're looking at "fully working" items here without any visible signs of prior usage whatsoever.

Should you still hold out for the AirPods Pro 3? Definitely not if you're on a tight budget and want to own or gift a special someone some of the best wireless earbuds in the world this holiday season.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
