Incredible new deal makes the AirPods Pro 2 a must-buy even after the AirPods Pro 3's launch





But instead of continuing to sing the praises of But instead of continuing to sing the praises of Apple 's latest ultra-high-end earbuds, I'd like to surprise you today by recommending the far less sophisticated second edition of the hugely popular AirPods Pro. That's because, if you hurry, you can get those bad boys for an incredibly low $100 with a 1-year Amazon warranty included.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $99 99 $249 $149 off (60%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included Buy at Woot Apple AirPods Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





This is the 2023-released version with a "modern" USB-C charging case bundled in, mind you, and while Woot technically lists its price at $124.99 as part of the latest (and greatest) limited-time promotion, applying the "EARBUDS20" coupon code at checkout will further knock that down to a Benjamin.





That's a phenomenally low price to pay for a "factory reconditioned" pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds with top-notch audio performance (even by 2025 standards), flawless connectivity with new and old iPhones, decent IP54 water and dust resistance, and an excellent battery life rating of up to 30 hours (with the aforementioned USB-C charging case factored in).

In case you're wondering, no major (or semi-major) US retailer has been able to make the AirPods Pro 2 this outstandingly cheap before (especially with a 1-year warranty), and to further highlight Woot's unrivaled generosity, I'd like to point out that Amazon is currently selling the same product at a modest $50 discount from its $249 list price (in brand-new condition, of course).





You probably don't have anything to worry about when it comes to the "factory reconditioned" condition of these ultra-affordable AirPods Pro 2 units available at Woot for two days (or while supplies last), as that means you're looking at "fully working" items here without any visible signs of prior usage whatsoever.





AirPods Pro 3 ? Definitely not if you're on a tight budget and want to own or gift a special someone some of the Should you still hold out for the? Definitely not if you're on a tight budget and want to own or gift a special someone some of the best wireless earbuds in the world this holiday season.







