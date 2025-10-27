Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Just-released iPad Pro M5 is already on sale — save $50 on the 11-inch model

M5 power just became a bit more affordable, thanks to Amazon's first-ever deal.

Apple Deals iPad
Rear view of the iPad Pro M5 on a white background.
Hitting the shelves less than a week ago, the latest iPad Pro is already on sale! We're talking a rather modest $50 discount on the M5-powered 11-inch model, which brings the price down to just under $950, but it's still worth checking out.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch: save $50 now

$50 off (5%)
The latest iPad Pro M5 is already on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 256GB model in Space Black for $50 off. This is the first-ever discount Amazon has ever launched, so you might want to check it out.
iPad Pro M4, 11-inch: $100 off now

$100 off (10%)
The iPad Pro M4 might be a solid alternative for budget-conscious users. Right now, this model is available for $100 off at Amazon, making it a much more tempting choice than usual. Don't miss out.
Prefer a slightly less powerful iPad Pro that comes at a lower price? The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is a great alternative. Amazon is now selling the 256GB model for $100 off, which lands it just under $900.

Still, if you're OK with paying an extra $50, the latest Pro-grade Apple tablet is definitely the one to go for. Featuring a gorgeous 11-inch OLED display, it delivers sharp visuals and silky-smooth animations. Even without screen upgrades, the experience is still stunning.

What's changed here is the processor. Powered by the new M5 chip, this device is significantly more capable than the M4 iPad Pro models. It should deliver more than enough horsepower for video editing, heavy multitasking, and more. Plus, you're getting a bump in RAM — the just-released slate comes with 12GB RAM, compared to 8GB on the 256GB models from last year.

Apple Intelligence features are deeply integrated into the OS. The iPad Pro M5 includes generative photo editing, Image Playground, auto-generated message replies, and many more.

Apple also improved charging speeds — a much-awaited change. This model should reach up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes, but you'll need to purchase a 60W adapter or charger separately.

Should you wait for a better deal to come up? Well, it depends. If coughing up nearly $950 for your latest iPadOS beast feels too much, you should probably hold off for now. But if you don't mind the investment and can't wait to experience M5 power firsthand, definitely go for it. After all, there's no way of telling when (and if) the iPad Pro M5 will become any cheaper soon.

Polina Kovalakova
