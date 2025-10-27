Just-released iPad Pro M5 is already on sale — save $50 on the 11-inch model

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch: save $50 now $50 off (5%) The latest iPad Pro M5 is already on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 256GB model in Space Black for $50 off. This is the first-ever discount Amazon has ever launched, so you might want to check it out. Buy at Amazon iPad Pro M4, 11-inch: $100 off now $100 off (10%) The iPad Pro M4 might be a solid alternative for budget-conscious users. Right now, this model is available for $100 off at Amazon, making it a much more tempting choice than usual. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro M5



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer