Just-released iPad Pro M5 is already on sale — save $50 on the 11-inch model

Prefer a slightly less powerful iPad Pro that comes at a lower price? The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is a great alternative. Amazon is now selling the 256GB model for $100 off, which lands it just under $900.
What's changed here is the processor. Powered by the new M5 chip, this device is significantly more capable than the M4 iPad Pro models. It should deliver more than enough horsepower for video editing, heavy multitasking, and more. Plus, you're getting a bump in RAM — the just-released slate comes with 12GB RAM, compared to 8GB on the 256GB models from last year.
Apple also improved charging speeds — a much-awaited change. This model should reach up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes, but you'll need to purchase a 60W adapter or charger separately.
Should you wait for a better deal to come up? Well, it depends. If coughing up nearly $950 for your latest iPadOS beast feels too much, you should probably hold off for now. But if you don't mind the investment and can't wait to experience M5 power firsthand, definitely go for it. After all, there's no way of telling when (and if) the iPad Pro M5 will become any cheaper soon.
Still, if you're OK with paying an extra $50, the latest Pro-grade Apple tablet is definitely the one to go for. Featuring a gorgeous 11-inch OLED display, it delivers sharp visuals and silky-smooth animations. Even without screen upgrades, the experience is still stunning.
Apple Intelligence features are deeply integrated into the OS. The iPad Pro M5 includes generative photo editing, Image Playground, auto-generated message replies, and many more.
