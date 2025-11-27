4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Android’s new hotspot mode finally blends 6 GHz speed with everyday compatibility

A small Android hotspot upgrade that solves a big everyday problem is on its way.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates
Purple Wi-Fi symbol standing on a blue gradient surface.
Google is cooking up a new Android Wi-Fi hotspot feature that will give users faster speeds and a broader device compatibility. The Speed & Compatibility menu in the latest Android Canary build includes a new option which enables users to select “2.4 and 6 GHz.”

Until now, Android hotspot users had to live with an annoying limitation: you couldn’t get the fastest 6 GHz speeds and keep older devices connected at the same time. You had to pick one or the other.



You would get high speeds if you opted for 6 GHz only, but that also came with a problem: many older devices couldn’t connect to your hotspot at all. On the other hand, if you selected the default 2.4 and 5 GHz, all devices would be able to connect, but the maximum speed would be lower.

Android’s new “2.4 and 6 GHz” mode finally fixes this, and your phone will now be able to broadcast both bands at once. This way, newer devices will use 6 GHz to access the top speeds, while older or budget devices will fall back to 2.4 GHz automatically.

Recommended For You

In other words, the hotspot just works for everyone while still delivering the fastest speeds for devices that can take advantage of them.

Do you use your phone for hotspot tethering?

Vote View Result

Why should I care about this change?


The speed-versus-compatibility tradeoff in hotspot functionality makes them less useful for everyday phone users. Most contemporary devices operate with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, but previous devices do not support these frequencies so they cannot connect to 6 GHz networks.

This new dual-band mode solves that problem elegantly:

  • Newer devices connect via 6 GHz for significantly faster throughput.
  • Legacy devices fall back to 2.4 GHz, ensuring they aren’t locked out.
  • Users no longer need to manually toggle modes based on who needs the hotspot.

It mirrors the behavior of modern dual- or tri-band routers, giving Android phones more “router-like” intelligence in how they broadcast a hotspot. As Wi-Fi 7 adoption grows, this flexible approach will only become more useful.

It also marks a meaningful shift in U.S. regulatory landscape. Pixel phones were the first to unlock 6 GHz hotspots, and this new combined mode builds directly on that green light. Looking ahead, other manufacturers are likely to adopt this feature as soon as they update their hotspot settings for Android 16.

I am surprised this wasn't implemented sooner


This isn’t the flashiest new Android feature, but it’s one that will make a noticeable difference for anyone who tethers regularly. I am one of those people; I even have friends that use their hotspots as their main internet connection.

The standalone 6 GHz hotspot option on Pixel was a great first step, but this new combined mode is a more practical solution — especially for users who juggle devices of different generations.

More and more Android phones are shipping with support for Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, so it makes sense for Android to start treating hotspots as a more intelligent and intuitive feature than a basic on/off switch.

Once this rolls out beyond Canary, users with phones that support the feature should notice a meaningful improvement in connection speeds, all without losing backward compatibility.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless