Android’s new hotspot mode finally blends 6 GHz speed with everyday compatibility









In other words, the hotspot just works for everyone while still delivering the fastest speeds for devices that can take advantage of them. Android's new "2.4 and 6 GHz" mode finally fixes this, and your phone will now be able to broadcast both bands at once. This way, newer devices will use 6 GHz to access the top speeds, while older or budget devices will fall back to 2.4 GHz automatically.





Why should I care about this change?

The speed-versus-compatibility tradeoff in hotspot functionality makes them less useful for everyday phone users. Most contemporary devices operate with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, but previous devices do not support these frequencies so they cannot connect to 6 GHz networks.



This new dual-band mode solves that problem elegantly:



Newer devices connect via 6 GHz for significantly faster throughput.

Legacy devices fall back to 2.4 GHz, ensuring they aren’t locked out.

It mirrors the behavior of modern dual- or tri-band routers, giving Android phones more "router-like" intelligence in how they broadcast a hotspot. As Wi-Fi 7 adoption grows, this flexible approach will only become more useful.





It mirrors the behavior of modern dual- or tri-band routers, giving Android phones more “router-like” intelligence in how they broadcast a hotspot. As Wi-Fi 7 adoption grows, this flexible approach will only become more useful.





It also marks a meaningful shift in U.S. regulatory landscape. Pixel phones were the first to unlock 6 GHz hotspots, and this new combined mode builds directly on that green light. Looking ahead, other manufacturers are likely to adopt this feature as soon as they update their hotspot settings for Android 16

I am surprised this wasn't implemented sooner





This isn’t the flashiest new Android feature, but it’s one that will make a noticeable difference for anyone who tethers regularly. I am one of those people; I even have friends that use their hotspots as their main internet connection.









More and more Android phones are shipping with support for Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, so it makes sense for Android to start treating hotspots as a more intelligent and intuitive feature than a basic on/off switch.



Once this rolls out beyond Canary, users with phones that support the feature should notice a meaningful improvement in connection speeds, all without losing backward compatibility.

