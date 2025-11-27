Android’s new hotspot mode finally blends 6 GHz speed with everyday compatibility
A small Android hotspot upgrade that solves a big everyday problem is on its way.
Google is cooking up a new Android Wi-Fi hotspot feature that will give users faster speeds and a broader device compatibility. The Speed & Compatibility menu in the latest Android Canary build includes a new option which enables users to select “2.4 and 6 GHz.”
The speed-versus-compatibility tradeoff in hotspot functionality makes them less useful for everyday phone users. Most contemporary devices operate with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, but previous devices do not support these frequencies so they cannot connect to 6 GHz networks.
This new dual-band mode solves that problem elegantly:
Until now, Android hotspot users had to live with an annoying limitation: you couldn’t get the fastest 6 GHz speeds and keep older devices connected at the same time. You had to pick one or the other.
You will no longer have to choose between speed and compatibility. | Image credit — Mishaal Tahman / via AndroidAuthority
You would get high speeds if you opted for 6 GHz only, but that also came with a problem: many older devices couldn’t connect to your hotspot at all. On the other hand, if you selected the default 2.4 and 5 GHz, all devices would be able to connect, but the maximum speed would be lower.
Android’s new “2.4 and 6 GHz” mode finally fixes this, and your phone will now be able to broadcast both bands at once. This way, newer devices will use 6 GHz to access the top speeds, while older or budget devices will fall back to 2.4 GHz automatically.
In other words, the hotspot just works for everyone while still delivering the fastest speeds for devices that can take advantage of them.
Why should I care about this change?
- Newer devices connect via 6 GHz for significantly faster throughput.
- Legacy devices fall back to 2.4 GHz, ensuring they aren’t locked out.
- Users no longer need to manually toggle modes based on who needs the hotspot.
It mirrors the behavior of modern dual- or tri-band routers, giving Android phones more “router-like” intelligence in how they broadcast a hotspot. As Wi-Fi 7 adoption grows, this flexible approach will only become more useful.
It also marks a meaningful shift in U.S. regulatory landscape. Pixel phones were the first to unlock 6 GHz hotspots, and this new combined mode builds directly on that green light. Looking ahead, other manufacturers are likely to adopt this feature as soon as they update their hotspot settings for Android 16.
I am surprised this wasn't implemented sooner
This isn’t the flashiest new Android feature, but it’s one that will make a noticeable difference for anyone who tethers regularly. I am one of those people; I even have friends that use their hotspots as their main internet connection.
The standalone 6 GHz hotspot option on Pixel was a great first step, but this new combined mode is a more practical solution — especially for users who juggle devices of different generations.
More and more Android phones are shipping with support for Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, so it makes sense for Android to start treating hotspots as a more intelligent and intuitive feature than a basic on/off switch.
Once this rolls out beyond Canary, users with phones that support the feature should notice a meaningful improvement in connection speeds, all without losing backward compatibility.
