You will be able to control your phone with facial expressions with a new Accessibility beta feature

You will be able to control your phone with facial expressions with a new Accessibility beta feature0
Control your device with nothing but your face
A new way to control your device dubbed "Camera Switches" has now been introduced to the latest Android beta to the Accessibility Suite app. This app, basically, gives multiple options for accessibility settings to access and use your device, mainly created to help people with disabilities.
Now, the new "Camera Switches" option brings several ways you can control your Android phone, and the list of actions can grow in the future. Currently, you have the following face gestures that can be configured:
- Open Mouth
- Smile
- Raise Eyebrows
- Look Left
- Look Right
- Look Up
These facial expressions can control the following actions:
- Pause Camera Switch,
- Toggle auto-scan (disabled)
- Reverse auto-scan
- Select
- Next
- Previous
- Touch & hold
- Scroll forward
- Scroll backward
- Home
- Back
- Notifications
- Quick Settings
- Overview
This way, you can, for example, have the app detect when you open your month and you can configure this facial expression to make the phone open the notifications panel. Or, you can make the action of raising your eyebrows mean the phone should return to the home screen.
The cool thing is that the updated version of the Android Accessibility Suite app is not exclusive to just Android. It will be possible to download the app to Android 11 from the Google Play Store, however, it has not begun rolling out just yet.