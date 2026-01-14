Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 is here to solve your Pixel charging problems and more





Google cleans up the mess in latest update



If you have been testing the early QPR versions of



Recommended For You This isn't about adding flashy new features or changing how your phone looks. Instead, it is focused entirely on making sure your phone actually works the way you expect it to.



The big fixes you should know about

Better Battery Life: They fixed a nasty bug that was draining your battery while you were sleeping, as well as an issue where using Android Auto in the car killed the battery too fast.

They fixed a nasty bug that was draining your battery while you were sleeping, as well as an issue where using Android Auto in the car killed the battery too fast. Smarter Charging: If you set your phone to stop charging at 80% to save battery health, it will actually listen to you now (instead of ignoring you and charging to 100%).

If you set your phone to stop charging at 80% to save battery health, it will actually listen to you now (instead of ignoring you and charging to 100%). Connection Issues: Fixed problems where Wi-Fi was running slow or calls weren't coming through properly.

Fixed problems where Wi-Fi was running slow or calls weren't coming through properly. Screen Glitches: Solved an issue where the screen would flicker or look weird when you pulled down the notification shade. If you have been testing the early QPR versions of Android 16 on your Pixel, you might have noticed your phone acting a little strange lately. Maybe the battery dies way faster than it should, or the screen glitches out when you check a notification. Thankfully, Google has released a new update (QPR3 Beta 2) that squashes many of those bugs, and addressing the most annoying glitches that have been popping up over the last few weeks.This isn't about adding flashy new features or changing how your phone looks. Instead, it is focused entirely on making sure your phone actually works the way you expect it to.





Why this update is important



While "beta" software is always a work in progress—meaning we expect a few hiccups here and there—having your battery drain overnight is a dealbreaker for most people. By fixing these power issues, Google is making this test version much safer to use on your main phone.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The charging fix is also really important for those of us trying to take care of our devices. Many of us try to limit charging to 80% to keep the battery healthy for years to come. While "beta" software is always a work in progress—meaning we expect a few hiccups here and there—having your battery drain overnight is a dealbreaker for most people. By fixing these power issues, Google is making this test version much safer to use on your main phone.The charging fix is also really important for those of us trying to take care of our devices. Many of us try to limit charging to 80% to keep the battery healthy for years to come.



Which of these annoying bugs have you experienced on QPR3 Beta 1? Battery draining overnight 45.83% Phone charging to 100% when it shouldn't 16.67% Slow Wi-Fi or missed calls 8.33% Screen flickering 12.5% None, I don't use beta software 16.67% Vote 48 Votes





It’s time to update (if you're a tester)



Honestly, seeing this list of fixes is a huge relief. While I love trying out new software early, nothing ruins the fun like worrying if my phone will last through the day. The fix for the slow Wi-Fi is also great to see.





Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible