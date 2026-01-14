Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 is here to solve your Pixel charging problems and more
Pixel battery draining fast? This new update fixes it.
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Google just rolled out Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2, bringing a massive wave of bug fixes aimed at stabilizing your Pixel. From solving overnight battery drain to fixing that annoying charging limit glitch, this update is all about polish.
If you have been testing the early QPR versions of Android 16 on your Pixel, you might have noticed your phone acting a little strange lately. Maybe the battery dies way faster than it should, or the screen glitches out when you check a notification. Thankfully, Google has released a new update (QPR3 Beta 2) that squashes many of those bugs, and addressing the most annoying glitches that have been popping up over the last few weeks.
While "beta" software is always a work in progress—meaning we expect a few hiccups here and there—having your battery drain overnight is a dealbreaker for most people. By fixing these power issues, Google is making this test version much safer to use on your main phone.
Honestly, seeing this list of fixes is a huge relief. While I love trying out new software early, nothing ruins the fun like worrying if my phone will last through the day. The fix for the slow Wi-Fi is also great to see.
Google cleans up the mess in latest update
If you have been testing the early QPR versions of Android 16 on your Pixel, you might have noticed your phone acting a little strange lately. Maybe the battery dies way faster than it should, or the screen glitches out when you check a notification. Thankfully, Google has released a new update (QPR3 Beta 2) that squashes many of those bugs, and addressing the most annoying glitches that have been popping up over the last few weeks.
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This isn't about adding flashy new features or changing how your phone looks. Instead, it is focused entirely on making sure your phone actually works the way you expect it to.
The big fixes you should know about
- Better Battery Life: They fixed a nasty bug that was draining your battery while you were sleeping, as well as an issue where using Android Auto in the car killed the battery too fast.
- Smarter Charging: If you set your phone to stop charging at 80% to save battery health, it will actually listen to you now (instead of ignoring you and charging to 100%).
- Connection Issues: Fixed problems where Wi-Fi was running slow or calls weren't coming through properly.
- Screen Glitches: Solved an issue where the screen would flicker or look weird when you pulled down the notification shade.
Why this update is important
Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 update. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While "beta" software is always a work in progress—meaning we expect a few hiccups here and there—having your battery drain overnight is a dealbreaker for most people. By fixing these power issues, Google is making this test version much safer to use on your main phone.
The charging fix is also really important for those of us trying to take care of our devices. Many of us try to limit charging to 80% to keep the battery healthy for years to come.
Which of these annoying bugs have you experienced on QPR3 Beta 1?
Battery draining overnight
45.83%
Phone charging to 100% when it shouldn't
16.67%
Slow Wi-Fi or missed calls
8.33%
Screen flickering
12.5%
None, I don't use beta software
16.67%
It’s time to update (if you're a tester)
Honestly, seeing this list of fixes is a huge relief. While I love trying out new software early, nothing ruins the fun like worrying if my phone will last through the day. The fix for the slow Wi-Fi is also great to see.
If you are already testing the Android 16 software, go into your settings and download this update right now. If you are not a tester and would like to partake, you can do so by enrolling. Eligible devices include the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series phones, as well as the original Fold, 9 Pro Fold, 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Tablet series devices.
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