It's our first look at the Galaxy S26 FE

Do you remember the first Galaxy phone that had an FE model? Hint: it was HOT





The Galaxy Note 7 was a gorgeous phone, but some thought it was too hot. Okay, that's a little joke, but the truth is it did have a great design that I really liked, and at the time, I thought it would be Samsung's top-selling Galaxy handset. However, as you know, issues with the battery caused random explosions and the phone was recalled twice.





Not wanting to let such a nice design go, Samsung used redesigned batteries and parts from leftover Galaxy Note 7 units to create the Galaxy Note FE.





The Galaxy S26 FE will be model number SM-S741





So now here we are with the Galaxy S26 FE . The phone carries the model number SM-S741 and sports a rear camera bump that I like to call the "Traffic Light" module, similar to the one on the base Galaxy S26 model (although it is closer to the top and side than the Galaxy S26 ). The Galaxy S FE phones can be considered entry-level flagship models, although traditionally these phones are powered by a processor that is one generation old.

Last year's flagship Exynos processor is under the hood





That means that the Galaxy S26 FE will not feature the best Exynos processor to date, the 2nm Exynos 2600. The latter includes Gate-All-Around transistor architecture, and the new Heat Pass Block that keeps the chipset cool.

The rumored specs of the Galaxy S26 FE





The Galaxy S26 FE , according to the latest rumors, will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The phone will be equipped with 8GB of memory and either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of non-expandable storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4900 mAh to 5000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.



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According to the WPC listing, the Galaxy S26 FE will feature version 2.2.1 of Qi 2. Introduced last July, this version allows for wireless charging speeds of up to 25W. It also allows for enhanced magnetic alignment, which helps to make sure the charging coils are perfectly centered, reducing the intensity of the heat generated by 25W wireless charging.