Editorials · Readers Voice
Forced onto Google Messages? You had no choice, but you drew one hard line
Reliability and customization both lost out to a bigger worry.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
With Samsung users moving over, encryption and what touches your private texts is what most of you put first. | Image by Google
We asked you a simple question after Samsung confirmed it would kill Samsung Messages on July 6, 2026 and push everyone toward Google Messages. With the old app on its way out, what matters most in the one you are stuck with? Your answer caught us off guard.
When we made the case for the switch, we leaned hard on reliability. Rock-solid RCS, real cross-device texting, the stuff that beats a folder system every day of the week. We figured that is what you would rank first too.
You had other priorities.
Here is how the rest landed:
Reliable RCS, the feature we called the real reason the switch is worth it, came in a distant second. Customization and organization, the two things we said you would genuinely lose, barely registered next to the AI worry.
So when 60% of you flag AI as the top concern in a texting app, it is a direct response to a pattern. Google keeps adding Gemini hooks across its apps, and a big chunk of you would rather it stay far away from the one place you swap actual personal messages.
It should be noted that this is one person's experience, however the thread pulled hundreds of upvotes and replies from people nodding along. The takeaway is messy but honest. The crowd that shouts misses folders and polish, while the bigger and quieter crowd in our poll is watching for AI. Both groups are telling Google the same underlying thing, that this swap feels like it is missing pieces.
But your vote made one thing clear that I want Google to hear. The win here is not another AI feature. It is trust.
When we made the case for the switch, we leaned hard on reliability. Rock-solid RCS, real cross-device texting, the stuff that beats a folder system every day of the week. We figured that is what you would rank first too.
You had other priorities.
Reliable RCS, with read receipts and reactions, is the part of the switch worth keeping. | Image by Google
What you told usThe vote was not close. Out of 1,613 of you, 60.14% picked keeping AI like Gemini out of your private texts as the thing that matters most. That is more than triple the runner-up.
Here is how the rest landed:
- Rock-solid RCS that just works: 17.3%
- The customization Samsung let you obsess over: 13.83%
- Folders and sorting for organizing chats: 8.74%
Reliable RCS, the feature we called the real reason the switch is worth it, came in a distant second. Customization and organization, the two things we said you would genuinely lose, barely registered next to the AI worry.
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With Samsung Messages on the way out, what matters most in the app you're stuck with?
Why Gemini hit a nerveThis result does not come out of nowhere. Google has spent the past year stacking AI into places people consider private, and you have clocked every step. We covered Google having to publicly insist it does not train Gemini on Gmail content, a statement it only made because users were already on edge.
So when 60% of you flag AI as the top concern in a texting app, it is a direct response to a pattern. Google keeps adding Gemini hooks across its apps, and a big chunk of you would rather it stay far away from the one place you swap actual personal messages.
What the loudest switchers are sayingThe poll majority cared about AI, but the people venting out loud are stuck on something else. Over on Reddit, one Google Messages user ran through their grievances after jumping over from Samsung: lost customization, an interface they find boring and no way to scroll to the top of a thread or search a conversation by date.
One switcher's list of gripes after leaving Samsung Messages. | Image by BellaBean_12 via Reddit
It should be noted that this is one person's experience, however the thread pulled hundreds of upvotes and replies from people nodding along. The takeaway is messy but honest. The crowd that shouts misses folders and polish, while the bigger and quieter crowd in our poll is watching for AI. Both groups are telling Google the same underlying thing, that this swap feels like it is missing pieces.
Where I still landNone of this changes where I stand. The switch is still worth it to me. As someone who basically lives in Google Messages, I will take an app that just works over one that looks prettier but flakes on the basics, and when I had a Galaxy in my rotation I never once missed Samsung's customization enough to give up Google's reliability.
But your vote made one thing clear that I want Google to hear. The win here is not another AI feature. It is trust.
The more Gemini gets pushed toward private spaces, the more 60% of you are going to keep raising a hand and saying no thanks.
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