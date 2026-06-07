Forced onto Google Messages? You had no choice, but you drew one hard line

Where I still land

It should be noted that this is one person's experience, however the thread pulled hundreds of upvotes and replies from people nodding along. The takeaway is messy but honest. The crowd that shouts misses folders and polish, while the bigger and quieter crowd in our poll is watching for AI. Both groups are telling Google the same underlying thing, that this swap feels like it is missing pieces.None of this changes where I stand. The switch is still worth it to me. As someone who basically lives in Google Messages, I will take an app that just works over one that looks prettier but flakes on the basics, and when I had a Galaxy in my rotation I never once missed Samsung's customization enough to give up Google's reliability.But your vote made one thing clear that I want Google to hear. The win here is not another AI feature. It is trust.