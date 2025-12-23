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Google Pixel users: if your apps have been crashing, you'll want to install this new patch

The latest Android 16 beta bug fix update is here.

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Android 16 header
Google just pushed out a quick patch for the latest Android 16 beta to fix some annoying app crashes that were plaguing users. It is a minor update in terms of features, but it comes with a pretty serious warning if you are thinking about jumping ship back to stable software anytime soon.

What's in this quick patch


Before we get into the nitty-gritty of why this update is notable, let’s look at what is actually "in the box." This update follows the release of Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, and it is rolling out to the entire modern Pixel family (Pixel 6 and newer).

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 update details


  • Addresses a frustrating bug where various apps would crash immediately upon startup.
  • The rollout covers everything from the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel Tablet and even future-proofs for the Pixel 10 lineup.
  • Users will see build number CP11.251114.004.A2 on the Pixel 7a, while all other eligible devices get version CP11.251114.007.

According to the release notes, this update is a classic "hotfix." If you have been dealing with a phone that feels broken because your favorite apps won't stay open, this is the remedy you need. You can find it waiting for you in the system update menu if you are already enrolled in the Pixel Beta Program.

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Why this matters for your Pixel


Beta testing is always a bit of a gamble, but this current cycle stands out due to its exit conditions. If you install this update and then realize the beta life isn't for you, going back to the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 will trigger a full device wipe. If you don't want to take that risk, and would like to exit the beta program without needing to wipe, you can opt-out and then completely skip this beta 1.1 update.

It should be noted that while Apple’s iOS betas usually feel like a slow, predictable climb toward a final release, Google’s cadence is now starting to move incredibly fast—perhaps too fast.

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Have you been installing Pixel QPR betas?
Yes, they have been pretty stable for me.
23.08%
Yes, but it’s wrecked havoc on my Pixel.
7.69%
No, I usually stay away from beta releases.
69.23%
13 Votes

Want to beta test?


That said, the QPR betas are usually pretty stable and sanctioned by Google if you have the need and curiosity to try out new features early. Since, as far as we know, there are zero new features to play with, this is purely to fix what beta 1 broke over the last week.

If you are interested in participating in the Android Beta for Pixel program, you can do so by visiting this link and opt your device in.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

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