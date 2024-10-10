Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Android 16 may add the ability to show any app in a floating window

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Android logo peeking out from a smartphone-looking shape on a blurry background.
Android 15 is soon going to be released officially and we're already getting info about Android 16. Back in 2020 with Android 11, Google introduced a new feature called the bubbles API. The feature allows messaging apps to put conversations in a floating window that sits on top of other apps. This is so you can quickly see or respond to messages.

When you've responded, you can minimize this floating window and then it turns into a small, floating icon that you can later tap to get the window again.

If you like this feature, you'll be happy to learn that Google is working on allowing any app to use the bubbles API with Android 16, at least according to hints discovered by the folks at Android Authority.

Right now, the bubbles API only works with conversation notifications and can be opted out of and because of this, not many apps support it. Some of the best messaging apps don't support it either, requiring you to fully open them to see the complete convo.

References to the functionality to add any app to bubbles API have been found in the first QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) of Android 15. Basically, you can "bubble anything". Android Authority was able to activate the feature in the beta version of Android 15. When it's active, the Pixel Launcher adds a "bubble" button to the context menu (the one that appears when you press and hold on any app on the home screen).



This feature will definitely elevate the multitasking experience on Android phones and tablets. Tablet users could even get a better experience thanks to the combination of this and another feature reportedly in the works called the "bubble bar" feature.

Of course, as with any feature that is found in the code and not officially announced, we don't know when the feature will arrive. It could also be dramatically changed by this time last year when we'll probably be seeing Android 16. As you may know, it's quite early to know with certainty how it may look when it comes.

I think that Google should definitely add this feature to Android, as it's a great way to multitask on your phone and looks really useful.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless