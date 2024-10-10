Android 16 may add the ability to show any app in a floating window
Up Next:
Android 15 is soon going to be released officially and we're already getting info about Android 16. Back in 2020 with Android 11, Google introduced a new feature called the bubbles API. The feature allows messaging apps to put conversations in a floating window that sits on top of other apps. This is so you can quickly see or respond to messages.
If you like this feature, you'll be happy to learn that Google is working on allowing any app to use the bubbles API with Android 16, at least according to hints discovered by the folks at Android Authority.
Right now, the bubbles API only works with conversation notifications and can be opted out of and because of this, not many apps support it. Some of the best messaging apps don't support it either, requiring you to fully open them to see the complete convo.
This feature will definitely elevate the multitasking experience on Android phones and tablets. Tablet users could even get a better experience thanks to the combination of this and another feature reportedly in the works called the "bubble bar" feature.
When you've responded, you can minimize this floating window and then it turns into a small, floating icon that you can later tap to get the window again.
If you like this feature, you'll be happy to learn that Google is working on allowing any app to use the bubbles API with Android 16, at least according to hints discovered by the folks at Android Authority.
Right now, the bubbles API only works with conversation notifications and can be opted out of and because of this, not many apps support it. Some of the best messaging apps don't support it either, requiring you to fully open them to see the complete convo.
References to the functionality to add any app to bubbles API have been found in the first QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) of Android 15. Basically, you can "bubble anything". Android Authority was able to activate the feature in the beta version of Android 15. When it's active, the Pixel Launcher adds a "bubble" button to the context menu (the one that appears when you press and hold on any app on the home screen).
This feature will definitely elevate the multitasking experience on Android phones and tablets. Tablet users could even get a better experience thanks to the combination of this and another feature reportedly in the works called the "bubble bar" feature.
Of course, as with any feature that is found in the code and not officially announced, we don't know when the feature will arrive. It could also be dramatically changed by this time last year when we'll probably be seeing Android 16. As you may know, it's quite early to know with certainty how it may look when it comes.
I think that Google should definitely add this feature to Android, as it's a great way to multitask on your phone and looks really useful.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: