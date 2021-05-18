Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Here are the first non-Pixel phones eligible for Android 12 Beta

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 18, 2021, 11:33 PM
Google officially revealed Android 12 less than 24 hours ago and a beta version of the new operating system is already available for download. Unfortunately, if you're not using a Pixel smartphone, chances are that your phone is not compatible with the first Android 12 Beta build.

However, that doesn't mean that you'll have to wait for the final version of the OS to be outed. Google published a list of handset manufacturers that confirmed some of their devices will support Android 12 Beta at launch: Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, TCL, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Obviously, the list above is of no use without the actual names of the phones that will support Android 12 Beta. Before we give you the juicy details, we'd like to add that, traditionally, beta software can be quite unstable, so if you're not a developer, you might want to wait for the public Android 12 release later this year.

If you're determined to put Android 12 Beta on your phone and don't own a Pixel phone, here are all the eligible devices that have been confirmed until now:


There's one other phone that's missing from the list, the Nokia X20, but that's because the Android 12 Beta is not available for download. Still, HMD Global confirmed that Android 12 Beta will soon be available for the Nokia X20 too.

Psst! Click the following link if you missed our coverage of Android 12 and all that that's new about it!

