Here are the first non-Pixel phones eligible for Android 12 Beta
However, that doesn't mean that you'll have to wait for the final version of the OS to be outed. Google published a list of handset manufacturers that confirmed some of their devices will support Android 12 Beta at launch: Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, TCL, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.
If you're determined to put Android 12 Beta on your phone and don't own a Pixel phone, here are all the eligible devices that have been confirmed until now:
- Asus Zenfone 8
- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro
- Oppo Find X3 Pro (model CPH2173)
- TCL 20 Pro 5G
- Vivo iQOO 7
- Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11I, and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
There's one other phone that's missing from the list, the Nokia X20, but that's because the Android 12 Beta is not available for download. Still, HMD Global confirmed that Android 12 Beta will soon be available for the Nokia X20 too.
