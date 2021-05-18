Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones





Which phones can get the Android 12 Beta?









If you're running an Android phone made by OnePlus, Xiaomi or others, you can refer to Google's " Partners and eligible devices " page or consult with your phone manufacturer.





How to install the Android 12 Beta





Again, installing beta software is not recommended unless you're a developer, but if you're set on it and have an eligible Pixel smartphone, you can now download Android 12 from this page . Google has provided different downloads for each eligible Pixel phone.





Afterwards, you'll need to enable USB Debugging on your Pixel smartphone via the Developer options menu, connect the phone to your computer via USB, and on your computer navigate to Google's Android Flash Tool page. The Android Flash Tool will guide you through the rest.









Granted, you'll need an eligible smartphone and it's worth noting that running a developer Android beta version is not a good idea unless you're actually an Android developer yourself. Beta software can be quite unstable, so proceed at your own risk or simply wait for the public Android 12 release later this year. In any case...