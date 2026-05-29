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An AI-assisted app just broke Oura’s $70/year paywall

You don't have to pay for your Oura Ring data, and the best part is that it's all legal.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Oura Ring 5
The Oura Ring 5 is official, but there's a way to skip the $70/year subscription fee | Image by Oura
Oura announced its next-generation smart ring yesterday — the Oura Ring 5. It's a smaller and sleeker ring with an extra day of battery and some cool features, but the company still charges $70 a year for every Oura Ring user to be able to access their health data. But now, there's a workaround!

The Cracked Oura app



The independent developer Elmo Ahorinta published an app called Cracked Oura on GitHub earlier this year. It's an open-source desktop app that allows you to get your Oura Ring data without paying the yearly subscription.

The app uses the official "export" option from Oura's website. It downloads your data in CSV format automatically and creates data points from the health metrics, much like your official Oura Ring app does.

“Anyone can request the data from their website, and it comes with a bunch of CSVs that contain the data,” Ahorinta told 404Media. “My application just takes the CSVs and populates a database.”


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Would you buy an Oura Ring if it's subscription-free?
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The app is open-source, vibe-coded with the help of AI


This app is partially an AI product, as GitHub lists Ahorinta as a contributor on the page of the app. This means that the developer "vibe-coded" the app, as it's popular to label it nowadays.

There might be bugs and glitches, as the creator himself acknowledges and encourages people to report and contribute to the app's development.

“I hope that other people would also contribute to this project and fix my bugs and bad design choices that I have made,” Ahorinta said. “I believe that this type of workaround application could be made for any other wearable devices that have a subscription that gatekeeps some parts of the data.”


Cracked Oura limitations



Speaking of bugs and glitches, the Cracked Oura app has some limitations. Not all Oura Ring data is available via this export method. Features such as women’s health, symptom radar, and the front page’s short texts about sleep and readiness are missing from the app.

Recording your workout heart rate and adding tags also would require a subscription, so these aren't available in Cracked Oura.

Is this legal?


The app is completely legal, and you won't get into trouble by using it. Under several laws and pieces of legislation (such as the EU's Right of Data Portability, part of the GDPR, as well as US privacy laws), companies are obligated to give you access to a copy of your personal data.

Oura complies with this by letting any user log into their web portal and export their raw biometric history as a CSV spreadsheet — even if they don't have an active subscription.

The Cracked Oura app simply makes this process easier and uses the data to create health insights and data points. So, you're good. You can also try it along with your subscription and see if it works for you before canceling and going open source only.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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