Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are too cheap to ignore ahead of next week's Prime Day event





That's currently the case for Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds, at least if you happen to be a Prime member. These bad boys were originally priced at $119.99, and while they've clearly not been worth that much in a long time, it's equally obvious that their value for your money is hard to beat right now at a whopping 85 bucks less than that.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $85 off (71%) 2021 Release, True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Technically, there's a newer version for bargain hunters to consider as well, but that one lacks active noise cancellation and is actually a little more expensive at the time of this writing.





At their record low price, the 2021 Echo Buds are incredibly cheaper than the likes of Google's Pixel Buds A-Series , Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2, and the Beats Solo Buds , all of which lack the ability to actively cancel all the noise around you during your lengthiest music listening sessions.

Speaking of length, I should point out that the deeply discounted Amazon Echo Buds are guaranteed to deliver up to 5 hours of uninterrupted tunes (or 6.5 hours with ANC switched off), with the bundled charging case raising that number to as much as 19.5 hours (or 15 hours with ANC enabled).





Those are definitely not the world's greatest battery life scores, but they're also not that bad considering the extreme affordability and the "premium" speakers offered by these Echo Buds on sale ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza this fall.





That marketing promise is... a little misleading right now, but again, you have to adapt it to the massively reduced price, in which case you should find the sound perfectly acceptable. And no, I don't think Amazon will offer a bigger Prime-exclusive discount next week. In fact, I'm ready to bet the house that won't be the case. And I only own one tiny apartment together with the wife.







