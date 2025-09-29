Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are too cheap to ignore ahead of next week's Prime Day event
These are clearly not the best wireless earbuds in the world, but they're among the cheapest available right now with active noise cancellation.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can a pair of 2021-released true wireless earbuds be considered a smart buy in (late) 2025? I think so... when they come with active noise cancellation, hands-free Alexa assistance, decent overall audio performance, and most of all, when they're sold at a 71 percent (!!!) discount.
That's currently the case for Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds, at least if you happen to be a Prime member. These bad boys were originally priced at $119.99, and while they've clearly not been worth that much in a long time, it's equally obvious that their value for your money is hard to beat right now at a whopping 85 bucks less than that.
Technically, there's a newer version for bargain hunters to consider as well, but that one lacks active noise cancellation and is actually a little more expensive at the time of this writing.
At their record low price, the 2021 Echo Buds are incredibly cheaper than the likes of Google's Pixel Buds A-Series, Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2, and the Beats Solo Buds, all of which lack the ability to actively cancel all the noise around you during your lengthiest music listening sessions.
Speaking of length, I should point out that the deeply discounted Amazon Echo Buds are guaranteed to deliver up to 5 hours of uninterrupted tunes (or 6.5 hours with ANC switched off), with the bundled charging case raising that number to as much as 19.5 hours (or 15 hours with ANC enabled).
Those are definitely not the world's greatest battery life scores, but they're also not that bad considering the extreme affordability and the "premium" speakers offered by these Echo Buds on sale ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza this fall.
That marketing promise is... a little misleading right now, but again, you have to adapt it to the massively reduced price, in which case you should find the sound perfectly acceptable. And no, I don't think Amazon will offer a bigger Prime-exclusive discount next week. In fact, I'm ready to bet the house that won't be the case. And I only own one tiny apartment together with the wife.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: