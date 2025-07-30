Apple's Android and iOS-compatible Beats Solo Buds are cheap as chips for a limited time
Priced almost surprisingly low right off the bat (for an Apple-made product), the summer 2024-released Beats Solo Buds have somehow gone down even lower on a number of different occasions in recent months.
Another one of those occasions has just arisen at Woot, where you can currently pay as little as $41.99 for a "grade A refurbished" pair of these bad boys in your favorite of four color options. Now, I can definitely understand if you generally feel hesitant about picking up refurbished headphones (for either hygienic or functionality reasons), but this particular deal includes a nice and lengthy 1-year warranty that should put at least one of those two concerns to bed.
Of course, I'm not going to tell you that the Solo Buds are the best wireless earbuds money can buy when the Beats Studio Buds, Studio Buds Plus, and Powerbeats Pro 2 exist, not to mention the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 and so many other premium options from Apple-rivaling brands like Samsung, Google, or OnePlus.
But none of those are ever available for less than 50 bucks (even in refurbished condition), so you might just be looking at the greatest budget earbuds around right now, at least for the few days Woot's promotion is scheduled to run. That's true both for iPhone and Android handset users, mind you, and one of the key selling points here is without a doubt the "smallest case ever made" by Beats.
Transparent Red might be the most attractive Solo Buds colorway on sale at a crazy low price right now. | Image Credit -- Beats
While said case can't be used to boost the Beats Solo Buds battery life, that's already rated at an absolutely phenomenal 18 hours, actually eclipsing the numbers many costlier earbuds are capable of. The same... may not be true for the audio quality, but that's also undeniably amazing for $41.99... and even for $18 extra.
That's how much Amazon is currently charging for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items in three colorways after a $20 markdown from a $79.99 list price that pales in comparison with Woot's latest refurbished discount while also looking pretty compelling when analyzed on its own.
