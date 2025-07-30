$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple's Android and iOS-compatible Beats Solo Buds are cheap as chips for a limited time

You only have a few days to pick up the remarkably affordable Beats Solo Buds at an even lower price than usual from Woot with a 1-year warranty included.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Solo Buds in case
Priced almost surprisingly low right off the bat (for an Apple-made product), the summer 2024-released Beats Solo Buds have somehow gone down even lower on a number of different occasions in recent months

Another one of those occasions has just arisen at Woot, where you can currently pay as little as $41.99 for a "grade A refurbished" pair of these bad boys in your favorite of four color options. Now, I can definitely understand if you generally feel hesitant about picking up refurbished headphones (for either hygienic or functionality reasons), but this particular deal includes a nice and lengthy 1-year warranty that should put at least one of those two concerns to bed.

Beats Solo Buds

$41 99
$79 99
$38 off (48%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Four Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Solo Buds

$20 off (25%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Of course, I'm not going to tell you that the Solo Buds are the best wireless earbuds money can buy when the Beats Studio Buds, Studio Buds Plus, and Powerbeats Pro 2 exist, not to mention the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 and so many other premium options from Apple-rivaling brands like Samsung, Google, or OnePlus.

But none of those are ever available for less than 50 bucks (even in refurbished condition), so you might just be looking at the greatest budget earbuds around right now, at least for the few days Woot's promotion is scheduled to run. That's true both for iPhone and Android handset users, mind you, and one of the key selling points here is without a doubt the "smallest case ever made" by Beats.


While said case can't be used to boost the Beats Solo Buds battery life, that's already rated at an absolutely phenomenal 18 hours, actually eclipsing the numbers many costlier earbuds are capable of. The same... may not be true for the audio quality, but that's also undeniably amazing for $41.99... and even for $18 extra.

That's how much Amazon is currently charging for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items in three colorways after a $20 markdown from a $79.99 list price that pales in comparison with Woot's latest refurbished discount while also looking pretty compelling when analyzed on its own.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Beats Headphones - Deals History
61 stories
30 Jul, 2025
Apple's Android and iOS-compatible Beats Solo Buds are cheap as chips for a limited time
22 Jul, 2025
Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ offer premium sound and a glorious design at a staggeringly low price now
10 Jul, 2025
Stop waiting for the AirPods Pro 3 and get Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 at their lowest price now!
23 Jun, 2025
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking are on sale at a new record high discount
15 Jun, 2025
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are simply irresistible at this huge new discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless