The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are back on sale at Amazon, but not for long

The Pixel Buds A-Series are 40% off at Amazon once again, making them a tempting choice for Google fans on a budget.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are amazing, no two ways about it. But even now that they're on sale for $40 off, they're not exactly budget-friendly. So, what can a Google fan on a budget get if they need a new pair of wireless earbuds? The Pixel Buds A-Series, of course! These bad boys are 40% off right now, making them an even easier choice.

Save 40% on the Pixel Buds A Series

$40 off (40%)
The Pixel Buds A Series are a solid pick for Google audio fans on a budget. They boast a variety of features and good sound quality, plus they're 40% off at Amazon. The limited-time sale applies to two color options only: Sea and Dark Olive.
Buy at Amazon

We've spotted the same promo over a month ago at the same retailer. That's to say, this isn't a one-off bargain. But does it need to be when it brings the ~$100 earbuds down under the $60 mark? We don't think so. Get yours at the e-commerce giant and upgrade your listening game without going overboard on your budget.

Sure, the Buds Pro 2 have ANC and excellent battery life, making them one of the best high-end options. But let's be real: few Pixel Buds A alternatives feature touch controls, ultra-lightweight design, and lightning-fast connectivity with Google Fast Pair.

Beyond that, these buddies promise fantastic sound quality for their asking price, giving you meaty mids that help distinguish most instrumentals. The highs are a bit overemphasized, but vocals don't sound screechy. If anything, they don't give you a thumping low end, which isn't necessarily a drawback.

Given their ~$100 price, the Pixel Buds A lack active noise cancellation. Instead, they rely on Adaptive Sound, which drowns out unwanted noises by turning up the volume. Conversely, when you're in a quiet environment, they automatically lower the volume to match your surroundings. So, if your top priority is ANC features, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Finally, the Buds A give you up to five hours of listening time or 2.5 hours of talk time per charge. That's not a stellar battery life, but it's still acceptable, especially considering their current asking price. Overall, while they're not the best wireless earbuds on the market, these budget Google earbuds still give you a lot of features, and at 40% off, they're quite attractive.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
