The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are back on sale at Amazon, but not for long
The Pixel Buds A-Series are 40% off at Amazon once again, making them a tempting choice for Google fans on a budget.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are amazing, no two ways about it. But even now that they're on sale for $40 off, they're not exactly budget-friendly. So, what can a Google fan on a budget get if they need a new pair of wireless earbuds? The Pixel Buds A-Series, of course! These bad boys are 40% off right now, making them an even easier choice.
We've spotted the same promo over a month ago at the same retailer. That's to say, this isn't a one-off bargain. But does it need to be when it brings the ~$100 earbuds down under the $60 mark? We don't think so. Get yours at the e-commerce giant and upgrade your listening game without going overboard on your budget.
Beyond that, these buddies promise fantastic sound quality for their asking price, giving you meaty mids that help distinguish most instrumentals. The highs are a bit overemphasized, but vocals don't sound screechy. If anything, they don't give you a thumping low end, which isn't necessarily a drawback.
Finally, the Buds A give you up to five hours of listening time or 2.5 hours of talk time per charge. That's not a stellar battery life, but it's still acceptable, especially considering their current asking price. Overall, while they're not the best wireless earbuds on the market, these budget Google earbuds still give you a lot of features, and at 40% off, they're quite attractive.
We've spotted the same promo over a month ago at the same retailer. That's to say, this isn't a one-off bargain. But does it need to be when it brings the ~$100 earbuds down under the $60 mark? We don't think so. Get yours at the e-commerce giant and upgrade your listening game without going overboard on your budget.
Sure, the Buds Pro 2 have ANC and excellent battery life, making them one of the best high-end options. But let's be real: few Pixel Buds A alternatives feature touch controls, ultra-lightweight design, and lightning-fast connectivity with Google Fast Pair.
Beyond that, these buddies promise fantastic sound quality for their asking price, giving you meaty mids that help distinguish most instrumentals. The highs are a bit overemphasized, but vocals don't sound screechy. If anything, they don't give you a thumping low end, which isn't necessarily a drawback.
Given their ~$100 price, the Pixel Buds A lack active noise cancellation. Instead, they rely on Adaptive Sound, which drowns out unwanted noises by turning up the volume. Conversely, when you're in a quiet environment, they automatically lower the volume to match your surroundings. So, if your top priority is ANC features, you'll have to look elsewhere.
Finally, the Buds A give you up to five hours of listening time or 2.5 hours of talk time per charge. That's not a stellar battery life, but it's still acceptable, especially considering their current asking price. Overall, while they're not the best wireless earbuds on the market, these budget Google earbuds still give you a lot of features, and at 40% off, they're quite attractive.
03 Jun, 2025The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are back on sale at Amazon, but not for long
02 Jun, 2025Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
20 May, 2025Walmart's exclusive sale returns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their second-best price
01 May, 2025The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their second-best price at Amazon
29 Apr, 2025Amazon knocks the budget Pixel Buds A-Series to their best price of 2025, but not for long
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: