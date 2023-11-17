A “Pawtrait” from the Pixel 8 Pro might help shelter dogs get adopted faster, says Google and gives away its flagship for free
The Covid era will be remembered for many things, one of which is the pet boom. Many people got a dog, and truth be told, many just got sick of it after a while and subsequently abandoned the animals, they threw them away.
Even without this ugly phenomenon, the animal shelters have been full of four-legged friends that are out for adoption. Many times, it’s the poor quality photos that are preventing a faster adoption, says Google: “There’s no such thing as an unadoptable dog, but bad adoption pics can ruin their chances of finding their fur-ever homes”
This free kit supplies select animal shelters across the US with the Pixel 8 Pro, a camera stand, some colorful backdrops, and even dog toys. Its video showed how shelters could take advantage of the latest AI tools in the Pixel 8 line like Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, and Magic Eraser (via 9to5Google).
Google notes how bad photos that are pixelated and blurry with poor lighting “often prevent dogs from being adopted”.
Shelters can request a Pixel Pawtraits kits by filling out a Google Form: “The Google Pixel team is trying to help dogs find their forever homes by giving select shelters the tools they need to produce amazing, adorable photos and videos of their residents so that every furry friend can put their best face forward”.
That’s why the tech giant is now presenting its “Pawtraits Kit” and it’s offering it to animal shelters.
