iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Software updates Apps Google

YouTube Music will soon gain another useful feature to rival Apple Music and Spotify

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 12, 2020, 7:30 AM
YouTube Music will soon gain another useful feature to rival Apple Music and Spotify
Google is working hard on making YouTube Music a real competitor to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, recently introducing a lot of useful features to the app. Now, 9to5Google reports about another feature that might soon be coming to the YouTube Music app, and it’s the possibility to share the song you’re listening to on your Instagram or Snapchat story.

Although this functionality is not yet live, it is already visible on your YouTube Music app if you have Snapchat or Instagram installed on your Android device. If have the most recent version, you can find that the Share button now has two new targets for sharing: namely “Instagram stories” and “Snapchat stories”. They seem to be generated by the streaming service.

If you tap on those right now, however, you will just crash the YouTube Music app, as Google is still working on the new feature. Presumably, you will be able to share a story with the song you’re listening to at the moment when this functionality goes live. We might expect Instagram to also have a link for viewers of your story to open YouTube Music and start listening.

At the moment the integration with YouTube Music does not appear to be present on either Instagram or Snapchat.

