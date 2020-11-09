YouTube Music update adds more personalization features
But wait, there's more! YouTube Music revealed that a new activity bar has been added on the Home tab, which gives users easy access to music for four featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.
In addition, users will receive up to four new personalized Workout Mixes populated with favorite songs, as well as other recommendations. More personalized Mixes have been added to the Relax and Focus activities as well.
All the new features announced today are rolling out to YouTube Music users worldwide on both Android and iOS platforms, so make sure to download the latest update to start using them.