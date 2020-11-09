iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 09, 2020, 2:18 PM
YouTube Music update adds more personalization features
YouTube has just revealed a bunch of new improvements to the Music app that focus on the personalization aspect. First off, the latest update brings the so-called My Mixes, a group of up to seven new and distinct and personalized playlists listed on the Home tab. Each of these playlists features a plethora of artists, with each playlist capturing a different aspect of the user's tastes.

Also, Your Mix has been replaced with My Supermix, the place where all your music is combined into one massive listening experience. My Mixes are always updated, so YouTube Music should have a great time every time they listen to these playlists.

But wait, there's more! YouTube Music revealed that a new activity bar has been added on the Home tab, which gives users easy access to music for four featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.

In addition, users will receive up to four new personalized Workout Mixes populated with favorite songs, as well as other recommendations. More personalized Mixes have been added to the Relax and Focus activities as well.

All the new features announced today are rolling out to YouTube Music users worldwide on both Android and iOS platforms, so make sure to download the latest update to start using them.

