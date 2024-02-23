Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet

Tablets Xiaomi
@cosminvasile
Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
Xiaomi 14 Ultra is one of the newest flagship smartphones revealed in China. Coincidence or not, Huawei also had a similar event scheduled for February 22 where it introduced its new foldable smartphone, the Pocket 2.

Although both devices are certainly the stars of the month, there’s one other device that’s worth our attention, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro. Fans of the brand will immediately recognize the familiar shape, as the tablet retains the design of the Pad 6 series tablets.

What’s important is that this is actually a flagship tablet with a very good price. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Pad 6S Pro can go toe to toe with any other high-end tablet from established brands.

Not to mention that the slate packs 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory. As far as the display goes, the Pad 6S Pro sports a stunning 12.4-inch display with 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi didn’t neglect the camera hardware as many tablet makers usually do. The Pad 6S Pro has a powerful 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a big 20-megapixel secondary camera in the front for selfies. The tablet ships with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS and is powered by a huge 10,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi announced that the Pad 6S Pro is available in China in three colors: Black, Green, and Light Blue. The tablet costs as low as $460 for the 8/256GB model, and as high as $625 for the 16GB/1TB model. These prices are only available in China, so expect the tablet to be slightly more expensive once it goes global.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

Feel the time: Pixel Watch might soon get a vibration time-telling feature
Feel the time: Pixel Watch might soon get a vibration time-telling feature
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now official: will it dominate the 2024 camera phone arena?
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now official: will it dominate the 2024 camera phone arena?
New sign-in user interface rolling out for Google Accounts
New sign-in user interface rolling out for Google Accounts
This limited-time deal on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE will sweep you off your feet
This limited-time deal on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE will sweep you off your feet
Asus ROG Phone 8/8 Pro pre-orders in the US might kick off in late February
Asus ROG Phone 8/8 Pro pre-orders in the US might kick off in late February
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless