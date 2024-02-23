Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
Xiaomi 14 Ultra is one of the newest flagship smartphones revealed in China. Coincidence or not, Huawei also had a similar event scheduled for February 22 where it introduced its new foldable smartphone, the Pocket 2.
Although both devices are certainly the stars of the month, there’s one other device that’s worth our attention, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro. Fans of the brand will immediately recognize the familiar shape, as the tablet retains the design of the Pad 6 series tablets.
Not to mention that the slate packs 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory. As far as the display goes, the Pad 6S Pro sports a stunning 12.4-inch display with 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Xiaomi announced that the Pad 6S Pro is available in China in three colors: Black, Green, and Light Blue. The tablet costs as low as $460 for the 8/256GB model, and as high as $625 for the 16GB/1TB model. These prices are only available in China, so expect the tablet to be slightly more expensive once it goes global.
What’s important is that this is actually a flagship tablet with a very good price. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Pad 6S Pro can go toe to toe with any other high-end tablet from established brands.
Xiaomi didn’t neglect the camera hardware as many tablet makers usually do. The Pad 6S Pro has a powerful 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a big 20-megapixel secondary camera in the front for selfies. The tablet ships with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS and is powered by a huge 10,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.
