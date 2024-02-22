Huawei Pocket 2 is official: A quad-camera flip phone with satellite power to rival Galaxy Z Flip 5

The cover screen includes a small 1.15-inch circular display next to the camera island, designed in a dual-circle symmetric pattern. The device is available in four colors: Tahitian Grey, Rococo White, Taro Purple, and Elegant Black.

Huawei Pocket 2: A look at the camera system





hyperspectral camera spans the spectrum and captures the beauty of invisible light

Recommended Stories

Huawei Pocket 2: A feature-packed experience

The Huawei Pocket 2 stands out as the first flip phone to feature four cameras on its exterior. The primary camera on the back of the Pocket 2 is a 50 MP shooter equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide-angle camera boasts a 12 MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture, while the telephoto camera is equipped with an 8 MP sensor, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS. Additionally, the device includes a unique 2 MP hyperspectral camera.A hyperspectral camera in a smartphone isn't yet a mainstream feature. The idea of this camera is to capture light across many more spectral bands, providing detailed information beyond just color. Think of it like seeing an object in hundreds of different "lights" instead of just three. Huawei states that the “.”The Huawei Pocket 2 comes with a variety of camera features, including fluorescence photography, super night view, super macro, and more.