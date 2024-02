The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now official: will it dominate the 2024 camera phone arena?

Xiaomi 14

LYT-900: 1x main camera (23mm), 1-inch sensor, f/1.63 to f/4.0 (variable aperture)

IMX858: 0.5x ultra-wide (12mm), 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/1.8

IMX858: 3.2x (75mm) optical zoom, 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/1.8

IMX858: 5x (120mm) optical zoom, 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/2.5

LYT-900: main camera, 1-inch sensor, f/1.8

LYT-600: ultra-wide, 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.0

IMX890: 3x (65mm) optical zoom, 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/2.6

IMX858: 6x (135mm) optical zoom, 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/4.3

12/256GB: CNY 6,499 (~$903)

16/512GB: CNY 6,999 (~$973)

16/1TB: CNY 7,799 (~$1,085)

Titanium Edition 16GB + 1TB: CNY 8,799 (~$1,224)

As a camera-centric device, let’s talk about the cameras first – thanks to numerous leaks over the past few weeks, we already knew what to expect, but it’s nice to see the rumors confirmed and materialized. The headliner of theUltra is, of course, the Sony LYT-900: the latest 50MP 1-inch sensor that’s the spiritual successor to the popular IMX989 from previous cameraphones.To recap, here are the cameras – sensors, lenses, and apertures – on theUltra:The battle between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and theUltra is inevitable, but let’s take a look at another Android champion from China – the one that also offers a quadruple-camera setup and utilizes the LYT-900 sensor for its main camera.Enter the Oppo Find X7 Ultra:It’s interesting to see how the physically smaller sensors on theUltra, paired with the brighter lenses, will compete with the Find X7 Ultra’s bigger sensors, but darker lenses (the smaller the “f/” number is, the more light a lens lets in – hence, “brighter”).In digital photography, in general, you want big(ger) sensors with bright(er) lenses for gathering as much light as possible. This, however, changed a bit with the introduction of computational photography and now AI is taking over the baton. Small sensors are capable of doing someintriguing stuff.The camera performance on the Oppo flagship is tweaked in partnership with the legendary Swedish brand Hasselblad, and Xiaomi is relying on the German gods from Leica for their camera systems.By the way, the 14 Ultra’s lenses are dubbed “Summilux”. The name Summilux is used by Leica and Panasonic Lumix to designate camera lenses that have a maximum aperture of less than f/2, typically f/1.4, but greater than f/1.0. The lens has been in production since 1959 and carries on to the present day.Talking about legendary stuff!It’s also interesting to see the “Leica LYT-900 vs Hasselblad LYT-900” battle between the two flagships, as software tweaking will play a major role here, apart from the different optical elements in the lenses. Also, will that f/1.63-f/4.0 variable aperture be a major advantage for the 14 Ultra? So many questions, so many tests to be executed…Okay, we almost forgot that theUltra is a phone, after all – not just a camera system.Like almost all of the late 2023/early 2024 Android flagships, Xiaomi’s champ brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Also, there’s the 90W fast charging, Hyper OS based on Android 14 , and more (via Android Authority ).Before we proceed, one more camera-related detail: the selfie on the 14 Ultra is a 32MP camera dubbed “Xiaomi AISP” that’s apparently utilizing Xiaomi’s first large AI model computational photography platform. And something for the video maniacs out there: theUltra can shoot 4K 120fps from the primary camera, 8K 30fps video across all rear cameras, and even 4K 60fps video across all cameras.TheUltra design is not radically different from that of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra – but the bulge is flattened. Instead, the camera island takes up practically all the space on the top of the device. Some variants have a vegan leather finish on the back for a premium experience, while others get a Ceramic back. TheUltra measures 161.4 x 75.3 x 9.2 mm and weighs 224.4g (vegan leather variant) and 229.4g (ceramic variant).The 6.73-inch QHD+ resolution OLED display has a slight curve and 3,000 nits peak brightness. A big 5,300mAh battery is on board, with support for 90W fast charging and 80W wireless charging. Even the USB-C port gets USB 3.2 Gen 2 capabilities for 10Gbps speeds. The phone also has an IP68 rating and comes with Hyper OS on top ofIn China, theUltra also gets two-way satellite communication capabilities. There is also a Titanium special edition, which swaps the aluminum mid-frame for a titanium build.Pricing in China is as follows: