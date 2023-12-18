Xiaomi to roll out HyperOS globally to eight devices in Q1 2024
It’s been two months since Xiaomi revealed its new flavor of HyperOS and no phones received the update yet. The bad news is that’s not going to happen in the last few weeks of 2023, so Xiaomi fans will have to wait at least one more month for HyperOS to arrive.
The good news is we finally know the first devices that will receive Xiaomi’s HyperOS and when that will happen. The official Xiaomi account on Twitter has just confirmed that eight phones are eligible for HyperOS upgrades in Q1 2024.
In addition to the eight Xiaomi and Redmi-branded devices listed above, there’s one more phone that’s expected to receive the HyperOS update in Q1 2024, the Poco F5.
The update will be rolled out globally in waves, so it will most likely take weeks for all those owning one of the devices eligible for the HyperOS upgrade to actually receive it.
The list of devices contains many of the company’s flagships, as well as a tablet. Here is the full list: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, and Xiaomi Pad 6.
Beside revealing the first devices to receive the HyperOS update in 2024, Xiaomi also teased new announcements involving other devices that will be getting the software upgrade next year, so stay tuned for more on this one.
