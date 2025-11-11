Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Verizon's Total Wireless puts together festivities that'll make New York UFC fans happy

The big UFC 322 night is now mere days away.

Verizon
Promo banner abouf UFC activities.
Verizon's Total Wireless is organizing something cool at the end of this week for UFC fans: several Fight Night festivities in New York.

"Hit the Books", and more


Total and UFC logos on a white drop.
Image by Verizon

The UFC Foundation and Total Wireless are kicking off Fight Week in partnership with Hit The Books MMA, a nonprofit promoting literacy through sports. Together, they will host a Q&A (November 13) and youth fitness seminar with former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. The event will be open exclusively to students of Hit The Books MMA, giving them a unique chance to experience how education and athletics intersect.

Following the seminar, Total Wireless will extend the Fight Week excitement with a lineup of community events across New York City leading up to UFC 322.

Total Wireless is committed to connecting communities in meaningful ways that go beyond wireless service. Our partnership with UFC creates authentic opportunities for families to engage with their sports heroes while reinforcing the importance of community connection. We're proving that championship experiences shouldn't require championship prices.
– David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Value, November 2025


On Friday, November 14, UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier will headline a meet and greet at the Total Wireless store on 3341 Broadway from 4 to 7 PM. The celebration will include complimentary food, a live DJ, and giveaways featuring UFC 322 tickets, DraftKings VIP watch party access, and premium merchandise. It offers fans and families a rare opportunity to meet one of UFC's most decorated athletes in an informal neighborhood setting.

Are you going to watch UFC 322?

Vote View Result


The next day, Saturday, November 15, Gilbert Burns will meet fans at the Total Wireless store on 1656 Broadway from 2 to 4 PM. The event will feature live music, raffles, and exclusive prizes just hours before the UFC 322 action begins at Madison Square Garden.

That same evening, Total Wireless and DraftKings will host a UFC 322 Watch Party at Legends Sports Bar, located at 6 W 33rd St, from 9 PM to midnight. Fans can secure VIP access through the Total Wireless meet and greets or by visiting the store at 646 9th Avenue before November 14. VIP guests will enjoy premium seating, complimentary appetizers, exclusive merchandise, and appearances from the Total Wireless Ring girls.

Join the festivities


New Yorkers can take part in the excitement of Fight Week by joining Total Wireless and UFC at a series of special events across the city. Fans are encouraged to stop by participating Total Wireless locations and dive into the action firsthand. The spirit behind these celebrations reflects the brand's core belief — that top-tier experiences should be accessible to everyone.

All meet and greet events are free and open to the public, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Access to the DraftKings Watch Party, however, requires VIP tickets, which can be redeemed at select Total Wireless stores.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
