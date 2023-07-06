The OnePlus 10 Pro is still up for grabs at a cheaper price on Amazon

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day is coming up very soon. And yet, it seems that Amazon can’t wait! We can already see some intriguing offers on top phones available at the world’s largest online retailer. One of them is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has been available at discounted prices for some time now. The device is up for grabs at 15% off. So, if you’re looking for a solid flagship device made by OnePlus, we suggest you consider this one.

The Android phone has seen several discounts on Amazon since its release. Although you might find it on sale at other times, you can’t really buy it at much better price. Well, at least not on Amazon, according to our research. As if you needed a reason to get your hands on this sleek powerhouse, right?

Grab the OnePlus 10 Pro and save big on Amazon

Looking at this Amazon deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro, we'd say there's no need to wait for the Prime Day event to grab the device at bargain prices. The smartphone is currently available at 15% off its usual price, making it a solid choice if you're seeking a high-end device that lives up to expectations.
$80 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s no denying that the OnePlus 10 Pro packs a punch. Tall and narrow, the device is easily manageable. The gorgeous 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers seamless scrolling and gaming experience with a focus on battery life. Speaking of battery, the OnePlus 10 Pro has an impressive battery with a 5,000mAh capacity. It supports 65W SuperVOOC Charging that provides a full day of juice in just 15 minutes.

As for its camera properties, the OnePlus 10 Pro stands up to flagship phones by Samsung and Apple. The high-end device allows you to take stunning photos at any time and at any place. The triple camera configuration features a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor that supports video recording in 8K. The ultra-wide camera has an expensive 150º field of view so that you can step up your creativity game a notch.

Things get even better under the hood. The OnePlus 10 Pro sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that enables a smooth and exciting gaming experience. There’s a special optimizing solution mobile gamers might appreciate. Called HyperBoost Gaming, it optimizes graphics and performance. The solution works hand in hand with a cutting-edge heat dissipation system so that it doesn’t get uncomfortably warm while you play.

Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
