The Galaxy S26 Edge is a proof that Samsung is turning into Apple and that’s just sad
Why wouldn’t Samsung just make the Galaxy S26 Edge the best phone possible is beyond me, but that’s the timeline we’re in.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The super-slim flagship trend is one of the more inexplicable developments in the smartphone world, considering what people want from their phones. Virtually everyone says they’d prefer a thicker device with a bigger battery that can last longer.
However, Samsung has released the Galaxy S25 Edge with a thinner body and smaller battery than any other model in the series. Apparently, the company will stick to the same strategy and offer an even slimmer Galaxy S26 Edge with a slightly larger, but still small battery.
There is a battery technology that can provide bigger capacity in a smaller package, but Samsung won’t use it. Instead, the company will stick to the old-school lithium-ion batteries and act like, well, Apple.
On the surface, Samsung is sacrificing what users say is the most important aspect of a smartphone for pure aesthetics, which is surprising. But what’s truly baffling is that such sacrifice is unnecessary.
Samsung used to mean innovation and risk
Samsung has seven generations of foldable devices, while Apple is yet to release its first | Image Source — PhoneArena
Back in the day, Samsung was at the cutting edge of smartphone technology. The company was always trying things, sometimes to a fault. Its phones were crammed with features and utilized the latest technology.
That’s why Samsung changed the smartphone world with the Galaxy Note, while it took Apple years before joining the big-phone party with the iPhone 6 Plus. That’s also why we’re having the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 while Apple is yet to launch an iPhone Fold.
Samsung’s approach was, of course, risky, and the company had its low moments. We still remember the Galaxy Note 7 battery drama and the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold series. Those are incidents that could obliterate other companies, but not Samsung. It’s what pushed the company to improve, or at least that’s what it wanted us to believe.
Today, the innovative, risk-taking, and exciting Samsung appears to be gone. The Galaxy S26 Edge was supposed to address the gaps left by the S25 Edge and combine great design with innovative battery technology.
Instead, Samsung is going the Apple way and is sitting out on the silicon-carbon batteries that are already changing people’s expectations about what smartphones are capable of.
Manufacturers in China are embracing the technology and are launching some exciting devices. Oppo’s Ace 6 Max was just launched with a 7,000 mAh battery. Honor released an 8,000 mAh phone in April. OnePlus is rumored to use a 7,000 mAh battery in the OnePlus 15. Realme just showed a concept for a 15,000 mAh phone.
The two biggest smartphone companies in the world appear to now look in the same disappointing direction. For Apple, that’s just a continuation of a long history of waiting a bit too long before using some innovative technologies.
For Samsung, this is a fall from grace, which is disappointing and sad, even for me, an Apple fan.
Meanwhile, Apple has always played it safe, waiting for new tech to mature before using it on an iPhone.
Today’s Samsung is like Apple 2.0
The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a meager 2,900 mAh battery | Image Source — PhoneArena
Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy S26 Ultra with the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity seen on every one of its top-tier flagships since 2020. Unsurprisingly, Apple is also sticking to the old ways, and the iPhone 17 Air may have a tiny 2,900 mAh battery.
