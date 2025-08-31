Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke

Oppo has just launched a phone that puts the best from Apple and Samsung to shame.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Oppo
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
For anyone in the US, a device with a 7,000 mAh battery could be only a giant smartphone or a small tablet. Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer Oppo launched a new mid-range smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery in a 7.7 mm body. 

The brand-new Oppo A6 Max was quietly released (source in Chinese) in China, and it’s not only slim, but it also weighs 198 g. Its 7,000 mAh battery supports up to 80W fast-charging, which allows it to charge to 50% in 24 minutes. 

To give you some context, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 has a 7,606 mAh battery, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5,000 mAh one. Samsung’s top-tier flagship is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 218 g.

Oppo A6 Max is far from a flagship device. The phone has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with only 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Its standout feature is its durability, supported by IP69-certified resistance to dust and water, and SGS certification for operating in high-temperature environments.

Would you buy a cheaper phone only for the bigger battery?

Vote View Result


Otherwise, the A6 Max is a rather standard mid-range smartphone. It sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 2800x1280 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. The double camera on the back has a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera features a 32MP sensor. 

The device is sold in China for CNY 1,599 (about $223 when directly converted) and is available in white and blue colors. It is yet unknown if Oppo will launch the device outside China, but if it does, it could be a competitive mid-range offering.

Packing a giant battery inside a slim body is possible thanks to silicon-carbon batteries, which are becoming popular. However, Apple and Samsung, the leaders in the US market, have yet to utilize this type of battery on any of their devices. While the technology has its downsides, it could make phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max much more compelling.

I wouldn’t buy a mid-range smartphone just to get a larger battery, but I’d think twice about upgrading if such drastic battery upgrades are about to come to the best flagships on the market. I can’t wait for Apple, Samsung, and Google to relent and finally offer bigger batteries in their devices. After all, why would I pay for some of the priciest phones out there if I can’t get the best tech available?

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 1

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September

Latest News

Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 made sacrifices to be this slick. Honor and Oppo show it was not necessary
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 made sacrifices to be this slick. Honor and Oppo show it was not necessary
The new iPhone 17 Pro clear phone cases don’t really live up to their name, or your expectations
The new iPhone 17 Pro clear phone cases don’t really live up to their name, or your expectations
Apple iPhones are falling behind… but it’s not about AI
Apple iPhones are falling behind… but it’s not about AI
Samsung doesn’t want you to enjoy a Galaxy S26 Edge with a big battery, but it’s not all bad news
Samsung doesn’t want you to enjoy a Galaxy S26 Edge with a big battery, but it’s not all bad news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless