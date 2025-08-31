This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Oppo has just launched a phone that puts the best from Apple and Samsung to shame.
For anyone in the US, a device with a 7,000 mAh battery could be only a giant smartphone or a small tablet. Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer Oppo launched a new mid-range smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery in a 7.7 mm body.
The brand-new Oppo A6 Max was quietly released (source in Chinese) in China, and it’s not only slim, but it also weighs 198 g. Its 7,000 mAh battery supports up to 80W fast-charging, which allows it to charge to 50% in 24 minutes.
Oppo A6 Max is far from a flagship device. The phone has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with only 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Its standout feature is its durability, supported by IP69-certified resistance to dust and water, and SGS certification for operating in high-temperature environments.
Otherwise, the A6 Max is a rather standard mid-range smartphone. It sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 2800x1280 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. The double camera on the back has a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera features a 32MP sensor.
The device is sold in China for CNY 1,599 (about $223 when directly converted) and is available in white and blue colors. It is yet unknown if Oppo will launch the device outside China, but if it does, it could be a competitive mid-range offering.
Packing a giant battery inside a slim body is possible thanks to silicon-carbon batteries, which are becoming popular. However, Apple and Samsung, the leaders in the US market, have yet to utilize this type of battery on any of their devices. While the technology has its downsides, it could make phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max much more compelling.
I wouldn’t buy a mid-range smartphone just to get a larger battery, but I’d think twice about upgrading if such drastic battery upgrades are about to come to the best flagships on the market. I can’t wait for Apple, Samsung, and Google to relent and finally offer bigger batteries in their devices. After all, why would I pay for some of the priciest phones out there if I can’t get the best tech available?
To give you some context, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 has a 7,606 mAh battery, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5,000 mAh one. Samsung’s top-tier flagship is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 218 g.
