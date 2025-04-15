The world’s first smartphone to feature an 8,000 mAh battery is finally official

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Honor
Honor Power
Word about a possible phone with an 8,000 mAh battery coming out early this week emerged not long ago, and it looks like the tipster who leaked the information was spot on.

Honor has just introduced a new smartphone called Power, a mid-range device that exists to show other handset makers that it’s possible to fit a massive 8,000 mAh battery into a phone without having to increase its size or make it thicker.

Fun fact: Honor’s battery is bigger than Apple’s iPad Air 11 (2025) battery. According to the Chinese company, Honor Power’s 8,000 mAh battery lasts up to 25 hours of video playback, 23 hours of TikTok, 23 hours of internet browsing or 14 hours of gaming.

The bad news is the battery only supports 66W fast charging speeds. Yes, that makes it a lot faster than Galaxy S24’s fast charging technology, but that might not be enough considering that Honor Power’s battery is nearly double in value.

Honor Power is the first smartphone to pack a huge 8,000 mAh battery | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Besides having a really huge battery, Honor Power is nothing special. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage.

Also, the mid-range smartphone sports a large 6.78-inch OLED micro quad-curved display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,224 x 2,700 pixels resolution, up to 4,000 nits brightness, and 10-bit colors.

As far as the camera goes, Honor Power is pretty basic even for a mid-range phone. Long story short, Honor’s new phone comes with a dual camera (50-megapixel main and 5-megapixel ultra-wide) and a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper.

Besides the massive battery, Honor Power is a pretty basic mid-ranger | Image credit: Honor

Connectivity-wise, Honor Power features NFC (Near Field Communication) support and the company’s C1+ chip that provides 20 percent better positional accuracy with triple-frequency BeiDou and dual-frequency GPS.

For the time being, Honor Power is only available for pre-order in China, but we suspect Honor will bring it to other regions pretty soon. The phone is available in three colors – Phantom Night Black, Desert Gold, and Snow White, and costs $270 / €240. The most expensive model is priced to sell for $340 / €300.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile
