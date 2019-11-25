Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Deals Wireless service Music Black Friday

TIDAL announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 25, 2019, 9:37 AM
TIDAL announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer
TIDAL, one of the major music streaming services that you can get in more than 50 countries, has just announced it will run a promotion on both its subscription tiers this week. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offer customers a rare chance to buy their TIDAL memberships for a very low amount.

For a limited time, new customers will be able to get TIDAL Premium membership for four months for just $1, and HiFi membership for four months for $2. The deals are available starting today, November 25, and will run through December 3.

For your information, TIDAL's Premium and HiFi memberships usually cost $10 and $20 per month, so customers will be saving $39 and $78 with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Keep in mind that following the four-month limited holiday membership, customers can continue their subscription at $10/month for premium and $20/month for HiFi.

In case you're wondering, TIDAL offers access to an extensive catalog of over 60 million tracks and 250,000 videos. The music streaming service is compatible with various platforms including Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

TIDAL-Black-Friday-Cyber-Monday-deals
Expires in - 1w 14hTIDAL announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer
-50%
Amazon-Echo-Show-Black-Friday-discount-UK
Expires in - 4d 8hThe Echo Show 8 receives a massive Black Friday discount at Amazon UK
Apple-Gift-Card-promo
Expires in - 6d 14hApple gift card offers unveiled ahead of Black Friday special deals
google-fi-black-friday-deals-pixel-4-pixel-3a-moto-g7
Expires in - 1w 16hGoogle Fi Black Friday deals include massive Pixel 4, Moto G7, and Pixel 3a discounts
amazon-black-friday-deals-anker-accessories
Expires in - 6d 14hAmazon kicks off insane Black Friday sale on dozens of popular Anker accessories
-$100
Apple-iPad-10.2-inch-100-off-Amazon
Save $100 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch at Amazon

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.