TIDAL announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer
For your information, TIDAL's Premium and HiFi memberships usually cost $10 and $20 per month, so customers will be saving $39 and $78 with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Keep in mind that following the four-month limited holiday membership, customers can continue their subscription at $10/month for premium and $20/month for HiFi.
In case you're wondering, TIDAL offers access to an extensive catalog of over 60 million tracks and 250,000 videos. The music streaming service is compatible with various platforms including Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos.
