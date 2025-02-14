T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Update from February 14, 2025:
Here's the full list of devices eligible for T-Mobile's iPhone upgrade promo.
Devices that will earn you the full trade-in value for T-Mobile's iPhone deal. | Image Credit - Reddit user desterpot
The original story from from February 14, 2025 follows below:
T-Mobile is spreading the love with two new iPhone upgrade deals.
According to details shared by an insider, T-Mobile has introduced two new iPhone upgrade deals which are not just for those on newer plans, but also for customers on older plans. Both deals require you to trade in an old device but that's the only requirement. You don't have to worry about adding a new line or switching to a new plan.
Considering the iPhone 16 starts at $799 and the base iPhone 16 Pro costs $999, these are both great deals and will let you get one of Apple's latest models for the price of a budget phone.
As for which devices qualify as eligible trade-ins, well, as long as you have an iPhone 11 Pro or newer model, a Samsung Galaxy S10 or later model, or a Google Pixel 6 or a more recent variant, you will get the maximum trade-in value. That's pretty generous, considering the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 came out in 2019, and the Pixel 6 is also four years old at this point.
Customers on segmented plans such as Magenta Max Military, First Responder, or 55+ and Go5G Plus or Next Military, First Responder, or 55+ will save $630 towards a new iPhone. Other Military plans get a discount of $500.
The deals are only available in company-owned retail stores. While it's not exactly known when they will end, they are unlikely to last beyond the weekend.
The first deal will net you $830 off towards a new iPhone if you are on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, or Next. Subscribers on most other plans, such as Magenta, Go 5G, One, Simple Choice, and Essentials can save $500 when upgrading to a new iPhone.
These deals can also be stacked with Costco and Sam's Club gift cards for added savings. Right now, the gift cards are worth $100.
If your device is even older, the trade-in value will be cut in half, meaning you will be able to save either $415 or $250, depending on the plan you are on.
