Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile is again proving you can't stay mad at it for long with its new deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile free line
T-Mobile has silently rolled out a new BOGO (Buy One Get One) deal, shortly after ending the previous one.

You may not agree with T-Mobile when it says its new plans offer a lot of value, but the company sure knows how to get you to stick with it with promotions like these and T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways.

Now live, the new deal is for existing customers who had two active voice lines as of April 22, which was two days ago.

If you activate two new voice lines on an eligible plan, you will either get a free or a discounted voice line.

The cost of the line will be reimbursed in the form of monthly credits. In case the representative you are dealing with is not aware of the deal, you can help them locate it by providing the line discount identifier, which is ID250272 for this deal. The promo code is SP130, and the promo ID is OR24705.

All standard postpaid plans qualify, but Essentials and segmented plans such as 55+, military, and first responder are not eligible. We'd assume that all the usual conditions apply, such as one customer cannot have more than 12 free lines and that paid and free lines are paired, meaning you must keep the paid line to continue saving on the free/discounted line. You may want to check with a customer service representative for the specifics.

T-Mobile is only letting you have one free line per account. This term is a little stingy, but there's a potential to save a lot nonetheless. Besides, considering customers who snagged the last BOGO deal can score a free line again, you can hardly fault T-Mobile for putting this limit.

If you are satisfied with T-Mobile and have a family member who needs a new line, this deal is as good as it gets. 
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless