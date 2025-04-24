T-Mobile is again proving you can't stay mad at it for long with its new deal
T-Mobile has silently rolled out a new BOGO (Buy One Get One) deal, shortly after ending the previous one.
You may not agree with T-Mobile when it says its new plans offer a lot of value, but the company sure knows how to get you to stick with it with promotions like these and T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways.
If you activate two new voice lines on an eligible plan, you will either get a free or a discounted voice line.
The cost of the line will be reimbursed in the form of monthly credits. In case the representative you are dealing with is not aware of the deal, you can help them locate it by providing the line discount identifier, which is ID250272 for this deal. The promo code is SP130, and the promo ID is OR24705.
T-Mobile is only letting you have one free line per account. This term is a little stingy, but there's a potential to save a lot nonetheless. Besides, considering customers who snagged the last BOGO deal can score a free line again, you can hardly fault T-Mobile for putting this limit.
If you are satisfied with T-Mobile and have a family member who needs a new line, this deal is as good as it gets.
Now live, the new deal is for existing customers who had two active voice lines as of April 22, which was two days ago.
All standard postpaid plans qualify, but Essentials and segmented plans such as 55+, military, and first responder are not eligible. We'd assume that all the usual conditions apply, such as one customer cannot have more than 12 free lines and that paid and free lines are paired, meaning you must keep the paid line to continue saving on the free/discounted line. You may want to check with a customer service representative for the specifics.
