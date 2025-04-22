T-Mobile is ending one of its best deals of the last few months, so hurry up and claim it today!
Up Next:
T-Mobile is making a lot of headlines today, and while the "Un-carrier's" new Experience More and Experience Beyond plans are priced pretty competitively... if you ignore the fact that they don't include taxes and fees, the other big reason why the operator is in the spotlight right now is hard to be viewed as a positive thing.
That's because a phenomenal deal kicked off back in January will apparently no longer be available starting tomorrow, April 23, giving existing T-Mo customers less than 24 hours at the time of this writing to add a new line of service to their account and receive another one free of charge.
The BOGO (buy-one-get-one) promotion is obviously different from the "pure" free line deal offered to select T-Mobile subscribers on the heels of last month's controversial price hikes. The good thing here is that anyone can qualify without expecting a special T-Life app invitation as long as you already have at least two active voice lines on a plan like Magenta or Go5G.
It almost goes without saying that you can even combine this offer with the non-BOGO free line promo if you're eligible for both, and on top of all that, there's a decent chance T-Mo will follow the two deals up with yet another stackable BOGO arrangement before long.
That's just how the "Un-carrier" rolls, and would you look at that, I guess I just discovered the silver lining to the otherwise bad news of a great deal abruptly ending when most customers are probably paying attention to other T-Mobile-related stories.
If you're looking to take advantage of the "ID250039" promotion at the very last minute, be sure to mention that code to a customer support rep when opening a new line of service. Oh, and don't forget that T-Mo's employees in physical stores might not be particularly helpful for... outside reasons if you want to make changes to your account without using the T-Life app.
Things that are NOT allowed: