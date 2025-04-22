T-Mobile announces two new plans and 5-year price lock guarantee
Up Next:
Today was expected to be a pivotal day for T-Mobile and now we know why. The company has announced new plans as well as what looks like a new version of price lock.
The first plan that the company has rolled out is Experience More. It's an improved version of Go5G Plus, with the same offerings such as upgrades every two years, but you get 60GB of hotspot data as well as direct-to-cell service through the end of the year, which that company has branded T-Satellite. The plan also gets you 15GB of data in Canada and Mexico and 5GB of data in more than 215 countries.
If you are a Go5G Next customer and feeling left out, T-Mobile has decided to be generous by extending Experience Beyond benefits to Go5G Next customers as well.
Customers on the new plans will also get access to the same perks as customers on existing plans such as Magenta Status, digital benefits, device upgrades, free in-flight Wi-Fi, and $5/month device connection plans.
T-Mobile has also announced a new 5-year price guarantee for postpaid and Metro prepaid customers. The company has assured customers that call, text, and data prices will remain the same for five years from the time they sign up.
The first plan that the company has rolled out is Experience More. It's an improved version of Go5G Plus, with the same offerings such as upgrades every two years, but you get 60GB of hotspot data as well as direct-to-cell service through the end of the year, which that company has branded T-Satellite. The plan also gets you 15GB of data in Canada and Mexico and 5GB of data in more than 215 countries.
It costs $85 per month per line with autopay discount, meaning despite being more feature-packed, this plan is $5 cheaper than Go5G Plus.
The second new plan is Experience Beyond, which costs $100 per month with autopay. It includes all the benefits of Go5G Next as well as 250GB of high-speed hotspot data and T-Satellite. You also get 30GB of data in Mexico and Canada every month and 15GB of data in over 215 countries. T-Mobile claims it's "the most value-packed plan in wireless" and compared to Go5G Next, it provides $200 in added value for each line.
"Here's how Experience Beyond compares to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon. | Image Credit - Business Wire
If you are a Go5G Next customer and feeling left out, T-Mobile has decided to be generous by extending Experience Beyond benefits to Go5G Next customers as well.
Customers on the new plans will also get access to the same perks as customers on existing plans such as Magenta Status, digital benefits, device upgrades, free in-flight Wi-Fi, and $5/month device connection plans.
The company is also looking to court AT&T and Verizon with these new plans, saying families can save 20 percent every month if they switch.
T-Mobile has also announced a new 5-year price guarantee for postpaid and Metro prepaid customers. The company has assured customers that call, text, and data prices will remain the same for five years from the time they sign up.
Keep in mind though that the new plans don't include taxes and fees, which not only you will have to account for, but also remember that they are not protected by the price lock guarantee, meaning your price might go up.
T-Mobile also talks about the new Family Freedom program that went live earlier this month and commits to paying up to $800 per line for those looking to ditch AT&T and Verizon.
Four new Metro by T-Mobile plans have also been announced - Metro Starter, Metro Starter Plus, Metro Flex Unlimited, and Metro Flex Unlimited Plus. They are also protected by the five-year price guarantee. The price guarantee is also for T-Mobile 5G Internet and Fiber customers.
The new plans will be available starting tomorrow, April 23. T-Mobile will offer updated versions of these plans for customer segments such as small businesses, 55+, and military — all of whom will also get the same benefits.
The new deals seem to have been announced as a response to new Verizon offers and the growing anger over price hikes for price-locked plans. Whether they will have the intended effect remains to be seen.
T-Mobile also talks about the new Family Freedom program that went live earlier this month and commits to paying up to $800 per line for those looking to ditch AT&T and Verizon.
Recommended Stories
If you want a no-frills plan, the company still offers the Essentials plan, which it believes is "the most affordable plan of any major wireless provider."
The new plans will be available starting tomorrow, April 23. T-Mobile will offer updated versions of these plans for customer segments such as small businesses, 55+, and military — all of whom will also get the same benefits.
The new deals seem to have been announced as a response to new Verizon offers and the growing anger over price hikes for price-locked plans. Whether they will have the intended effect remains to be seen.
Fierce Wireless reports that the new Experience plans are replacing the Go5G Next and Go5G plans, which will eventually be retired.
Things that are NOT allowed: