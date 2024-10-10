T-Mobile free line deal is officially live but it's not exactly a BOGO
Up Next:
T-Mobile's so-called buy one get one (BOGO) offer that gets you a free line has officially kicked off.
As we recently reported, T-Mobilewas planning to bring back the popular promo that gets you a free line with paid line activation.
Nothing in life is truly free or unconditional though and in this case, you will have to satisfy certain conditions before you can claim a gratis line. First of all, you must already be a T-Mobile customer with two active voice lines activated before October 8. To get one line free of cost, you will have to sign up for two new voice lines on a qualifying plan.
Keep in mind that paid and free lines are usually paired for life, so you will have to keep the paid lines for as long as you want to continue enjoying the free line.
You should be able to get this offer both online and in stores but in case you are served by a customer service representative who is unaware of the deal, you can provide them the line discount ID (240574), promo code (SP111), or promo ID (OR21943) to help them locate the offer in the database.
While it does sting a little that the offer requires you to purchase two lines as opposed to one to get a free line, it's still hooking you up with one free line, which is pretty generous of T-Mobile.
This deal is great for anyone who needs multiple lines and another sign that T-Mobile knows how to take good care of its customers, even if it occasionally fumbles.
As we recently reported, T-Mobilewas planning to bring back the popular promo that gets you a free line with paid line activation.
Nothing in life is truly free or unconditional though and in this case, you will have to satisfy certain conditions before you can claim a gratis line. First of all, you must already be a T-Mobile customer with two active voice lines activated before October 8. To get one line free of cost, you will have to sign up for two new voice lines on a qualifying plan.
You are eligible for this deal even if you already have free lines as long as you don't exceed 12 free lines, as that's apparently the upper limit.
Keep in mind that paid and free lines are usually paired for life, so you will have to keep the paid lines for as long as you want to continue enjoying the free line.
You should be able to get this offer both online and in stores but in case you are served by a customer service representative who is unaware of the deal, you can provide them the line discount ID (240574), promo code (SP111), or promo ID (OR21943) to help them locate the offer in the database.
Like other free T-Mobile stuff of this nature, your savings for the free line will be realized in the form of monthly bill credits.
While it does sting a little that the offer requires you to purchase two lines as opposed to one to get a free line, it's still hooking you up with one free line, which is pretty generous of T-Mobile.
This deal is great for anyone who needs multiple lines and another sign that T-Mobile knows how to take good care of its customers, even if it occasionally fumbles.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: