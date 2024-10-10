See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile free line deal is officially live but it's not exactly a BOGO

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile free line BOGO
T-Mobile's so-called buy one get one (BOGO) offer that gets you a free line has officially kicked off.

As we recently reported, T-Mobilewas planning to bring back the popular promo that gets you a free line with paid line activation.

Nothing in life is truly free or unconditional though and in this case, you will have to satisfy certain conditions before you can claim a gratis line. First of all, you must already be a T-Mobile customer with two active voice lines activated before October 8. To get one line free of cost, you will have to sign up for two new voice lines on a qualifying plan.

You are eligible for this deal even if you already have free lines as long as you don't exceed 12 free lines, as that's apparently the upper limit.

Keep in mind that paid and free lines are usually paired for life, so you will have to keep the paid lines for as long as you want to continue enjoying the free line.

You should be able to get this offer both online and in stores but in case you are served by a customer service representative who is unaware of the deal, you can provide them the line discount ID (240574), promo code (SP111), or promo ID (OR21943) to help them locate the offer in the database.

Like other free T-Mobile stuff of this nature, your savings for the free line will be realized in the form of monthly bill credits. 

While it does sting a little that the offer requires you to purchase two lines as opposed to one to get a free line, it's still hooking you up with one free line, which is pretty generous of T-Mobile.

This deal is great for anyone who needs multiple lines and another sign that T-Mobile knows how to take good care of its customers, even if it occasionally fumbles.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless