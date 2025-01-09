Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
T-Mobile routinely rolls out deals that allow you to save on a second line when paying the full price for one. The company usually introduces different variations of BOGO (buy one, get one) deals at different points in time during the year. A new one is apparently live now.
This BOGO deal is for existing T-Mobile customers with at least two active voice lines on a qualifying plan. It's believed that the deal is available to postpaid non-segmented plans, or standard plans that aren't 55+, military, or first responder. While that's bound to infuriate users on these plans, it's good to know that the company has at least reinstated some of the promotions that it took away in October.
Under the new offer, if you activate two new lines on an eligible plan, one of the new lines will either be free or discounted.
To continue enjoying the discount, you must have the same number of active voice lines as of January 7, which is when the deal was introduced, for one year, as well as the two new lines.
After a year, you will have to keep at least two paid voice lines as well as the two new lines added as part of this deal to keep your discount. The discount will presumably last a lifetime as long as you keep this combination of lines paired indefinitely.
The offer is presumably available for both digital and in-store shoppers. In case the representative you deal with is unable to activate it for you, you can try providing them with the ID250039 line discount identifier.
T-Mobile's BOGO deals like this one are ideal for users who need multiple lines or want to bring a family member to T-Mobile.
This BOGO deal is for existing T-Mobile customers with at least two active voice lines on a qualifying plan. It's believed that the deal is available to postpaid non-segmented plans, or standard plans that aren't 55+, military, or first responder. While that's bound to infuriate users on these plans, it's good to know that the company has at least reinstated some of the promotions that it took away in October.
Older plans such as Simple Choice may also not qualify.
Under the new offer, if you activate two new lines on an eligible plan, one of the new lines will either be free or discounted.
To continue enjoying the discount, you must have the same number of active voice lines as of January 7, which is when the deal was introduced, for one year, as well as the two new lines.
After a year, you will have to keep at least two paid voice lines as well as the two new lines added as part of this deal to keep your discount. The discount will presumably last a lifetime as long as you keep this combination of lines paired indefinitely.
If you have terminated a voice line within the last 90 days, you will have to resume it, otherwise, you won't be eligible for the deal.
The offer is presumably available for both digital and in-store shoppers. In case the representative you deal with is unable to activate it for you, you can try providing them with the ID250039 line discount identifier.
T-Mobile's BOGO deals like this one are ideal for users who need multiple lines or want to bring a family member to T-Mobile.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: