Staff left out to dry again as T-Mobile customers vent frustration

T-Mobile today said that prices are going up for some legacy customers and those affected are understandably not happy. However, they might be channeling their anger to the wrong group of people.

T-Mobile is vague about the details, but it looks like the price per line is going up by $5 for customers on old plans such as Simple Choice, Magenta, and ONE who were not impacted by the hike in May. Essentially, this is a continuation of that round of price increases.

While companies have a right to increase prices, T-Mobile forfeited that right when it promised to never raise prices for some customers. This is what infuriates the affected customers most and T-Mobilehas been making arrangements to deal with a potential onslaught of angry customers rattled by the hike.

The company has reportedly stationed more staff at stores for the rest of the month. It also prepared in advance for overtime shifts. Employees know just as much as customers, which is not much, meaning that when it comes to unanswered questions, such as the criteria for increase, they are also clueless.

Employees are nervous about being thrown to lions and are requesting customers online to be kind when dealing with them. After all, they are not the ones who instated this change and they don't have the jurisdiction to change the decision.

We are just as upset as you are about the pricing and please understand we had no idea what was happening today ourselves. If you call into customer care today please practice kindness, we didn’t want this to happen either and we overwhelmed to say the least. We are really just the messengers. We essentially got shoved into a shitty situation with no preparation.I feel like this should go without saying, but please be kind to us today because we are trying our best.
Ecstatic_Brain_4433, Reddit user, March 2025

There has already been at least one reported incident of a customer yelling at front-line employees and considering the company is still in the process of informing subscribers, such incidents may intensify. 

so far my store has had one customer who didn’t care and another who came in literally yelling at us to fix it or else they were switching. it’s so unfair that employees are having to deal with higher ups problems
Ok-Dot6270, Reddit user, March 2025

This serves as a reminder for everyone to vent their anger in the right place, using appropriate methods. Inappropriate behaviour helps no one. You can always consider switching or be a little forgiving towards T-Mobile. After all, prices have been rising on everything. T-Mobile is trying to placate customers by offering free lines with no strings attached.  
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

